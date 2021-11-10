Shopping

The Adidas Singles Day Sale: Get 25% Off Full-Price and Sale Items

By ETonline Staff
The holidays are coming up, but Adidas is celebrating Singles Day today with a sale! Singles Day is the unofficial holiday in China to celebrate the unattached -- and shopping! The timing is perfect for holiday shopping because with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, shoppers need to start early to get holiday gifts to loved ones on time. For November 10 & 11, Adidas is offering 25% off your entire purchase (with some exceptions) with the promo code BIGDEAL.

If you're scrolling through Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.

Adidas Loungewear Sweater
Adidas Loungewear Sweater
Adidas
Adidas Loungewear Sweater
A loungewear sweater just in time for loungewear season. 
$50$40
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$30$21
Love Unites Woven Shorts
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts
Available in sizes 3XS to 2XL, these both women and men are sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$60$48
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
A body suit just in time for fall. 
$50$40
Adidas Loungewear Kimono
Adidas Loungewear Kimono
Adidas
Adidas Loungewear Kimono
This loungewear kimono was made for 2021.
$80$64
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
You can't beat the comfort of the Adilette Lite Slides.
$30$21
Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Adidas
Own the Run 3/4 Tights
Up your running game this fall in Adidas Own the Run 3/4 Tights.
$55$28
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$50$35
Kaptir Super Shoes
Kaptir Super Shoes
Adidas
Kaptir Super Shoes
Versatile white sneakers that'll take you from training to running errands. 
$90$63
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$65
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie
This soft cotton fleece hoodie is designed to help reduce plastic waste. 
$50
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
It's time to add an extra layer for your daily workout. 
$60
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Trade in your summer workout shorts for fall workout pants. 
$45

