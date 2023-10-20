Apple unveiled an updated USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 last month. If you aren't set on buying the newest model, you can snag the original Lighting version at its lowest price ever right now. The 2022 AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $189 at Walmart, saving you $60 on the noise-cancelling earbuds.

Aside from the new USB-C charging, improved dust-resistance and lossless audio support, 2023's AirPods Pro 2 and the 2022-released AirPods Pro 2 are pretty much identical. They offer some of the best noise cancelling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in Transparency mode for when you are talking to someone or need to be more aware of your surroundings.

With Apple's powerful new H2 chip, the AirPods have smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. Featuring active noise cancelation (ANC) with adaptive transparency, they automatically optimize volume based on your environment. You get up to 6 hours of listening time or up to 4.5 hours of talk time on a single charge. They also come with four different sized ear tips, so fitting in your ear is not a problem — especially when working out.

In the event that you lose your earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 work with the Find My app, so you can easily track them down. As with all of Walmart's early holiday discounts, there's no telling when this AirPod deal will expire, so we recommend acting fast to secure your earbuds at their all-time low price.

