The moment we've all been waiting for finally arrived! Well, two moments, actually -- Colton Underwood heading to fantasy suites, and over the fence!

The long-awaited Bachelorepisode aired on Monday night, and ET was live blogging along the way. After last week's shocking elimination of Caelynn (the only woman so far to tell Colton she's in love with him), just Tayshia, Hannah G. and Cassie were left in the competition.

Tayshia and Hannah G. have both expressed they're falling in love with Colton (and excited for the fantasy suites), while Cassie had yet to tell Colton how she feels (until Monday night).The 27-year-old former football player has admitted it's a major red flag, but their chemistry is undeniable.

Everything changed, however, when Cassie's dad flew to Portugal and convinced her that she wasn't "in love" with Colton. She broke up with him, and he freaked out, finding a fence his only way out.

Host Chris Harrison broke down the famous fence jump while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the "Women Tell All" taping.

"I told him, 'What are you, Liam Neeson? You're gonna go to the Embassy?' He said, 'Well, I grabbed my wallet.' I'm like, 'You don't have a phone, you don't have a passport, where are you going?' But he was just done, and I think that was the whole point," he said. "He finally thought he figured this whole thing out and figured out that he loves Cassie and this is it, and then Cassie realized his greatest fear and crushed him."

"He just kind of broke and snapped and he was done," Chris Harrison added. "I don't think I realized the severity of it until I was trying to walk after him."

Colton confirmed that he was just looking for a little alone time.

"I was gone for quite a bit. Chris was chasing after me trying to find me. I just needed to get away. I needed time and I think I realized I wanted I wanted to just be to myself and just sit in that moment by myself and realize whats best for me as a human being," he explained. "[I had to figure out] what do I need next."

Here's how it all played out:

