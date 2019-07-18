Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is wrapping up, which means it's time to start thinking about who will be our next Bachelor.

The 24-year-old beauty queen was an unlikely choice to be the Bachelorette after her rocky start and seventh-place finish on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, but this time around, we've got several clear options for our next franchise lead. There's Peter Weber, an early fan favorite who has recently made headlines for ex-girlfriend drama, Mike Johnson, the clear leader in the house, and Tyler Cameron, who has won viewers over with his respectfulness (and hot bod). Weber and Cameron are both still in the running for Brown's final rose; fans won't find out who she chooses until the show's two-night finale on July 29 and 30.

According to host Chris Harrison, the race for Bachelor is very much alive. "There's a lot of good contenders and I think we kind of have an embarrassment of riches... I think it's gonna be all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make," he told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last Friday.

Let's break down the options:

PETER WEBER

From night one, the 27-year-old pilot had fans thinking he was Bachelor material. He appeared smart, funny and sweet, and seemingly stayed out of the drama this season (until his windmill sex with Brown became public knowledge). Weber, whose job has likened him to former Bachelor Jake Pavelka, reminds fans more of a Ben Higgins, Sean Lowe or Underwood -- but a Bachelor nonetheless. It had been smooth sailing for Weber until Monday, when his ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET alleging he ended their serious relationship to be on The Bachelorette. She claimed they dated for five months before their split in late December, when Weber broke up with her out of the blue, after having allegedly told her "I love you," discussed plans to move in together and met her family.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me. Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive," Lutes alleged to ET, also claiming that Weber went on the show for fame. He has been unable to address the claims while he's still appearing on The Bachelorette.

TYLER CAMERON

The Jupiter, Florida, native seems to have been the dark horse this season. He and Brown had a slower start to their relationship, though their physical connection -- and his way with words -- became clear after their first one-on-one date in week four. He's showcased his softer side while talking about his family and reuniting with his father at hometowns following his health issues. Brown told ET that she initially thought Cameron was a "f**kboy," but couldn't have been more wrong. In fact, she's standing by her statement that he's the "most respectful" man she's ever been with.

Though at 25 years old, he'd be one of our youngest Bachelors, we're here for Cameron as Bachelor (considering he doesn't end up with Brown). He's shown maturity, depth, and perhaps most importantly, is scandal-free!

MIKE JOHNSON

We think Big Mike might just have a big shot at becoming the next Bachelor. The 31-year-old portfolio manager proved he's not afraid of drama with his confrontations with Cam Ayala and Luke Parker on The Bachelorette, so we wouldn't mind seeing him shut down a fight or two on his season of The Bachelor. He's a natural leader, so becoming a franchise lead shouldn't be a problem.

The Bachelorette cast is largely pulling for Johnson to get the gig, which would make him the first African American Bachelor, but he told ET at the Men Tell All taping that he hadn't been approached yet by Bachelor producers. "I have lots of questions if I were going to be Bachelor. I take stuff like that very seriously," he shared. "When it comes to pieces of the heart, there's no playing with that. I don't care if I'm on TV or not."

Who is your choice to become the next Bachelor? Let us know at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Tanner Tolbert Is Defending Peter Weber Amid Ex-Girlfriend Drama (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown 'Frustrated' She Felt Forced to Reveal Her Sex Life to Luke Parker (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Thought Tyler Was a 'F**kboy' Before Fantasy Suites

Related Gallery