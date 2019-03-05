Hannah B. is trying to keep her beef with Caelynn squashed.

Whether Caelynn presented a "genuine" version of herself on The Bachelor came into question on the show's "Women Tell All" special, airing on Tuesday -- but Hannah is trying to stay out of it.

Fans watched the beauty queens battle it out over Colton Underwood on the ABC dating show, and though they agreed to put the past behind them, they're definitely not BFFs again. When asked after the taping if Caelynn is a "genuine person," Hannah couldn't help but take a big pause -- and then let out a nervous chuckle.

"I think that Caelynn has done a lot of great things in her life and has gone through a lot of things that I can't even imagine," Hannah told ET's Lauren Zima, choosing her words wisely. "[She's] really done a lot of great things to earn her time at The Bachelor, and has really inspired a lot of people and I can commend her for that. But after our relationship ended, I can't really speak about anything other than that."

Hannah, who left the show one week before Caelynn, said she did see her former friend "really start to have feelings for Colton" -- despite others' questioning if she was ready for marriage, or just on the show to be the Bachelorette.

"We didn't really have a close relationship at the house, but I can say that I do think she did have feelings for him. I don't know, coming into the show, what she thought was going to happen out of it, but I think a lot of girls are like that," she explained, adding that she really did some soul searching to find out if she personally was ready for marriage. "I don't know if that was what she was doing -- maybe so. I think at the end, she really wanted to be with him, but I don't know. I can't speak on that for her. I mean, that's hard."

Caelynn, meanwhile, explained to ET that her and Hannah's falling out just had to do with "little things that built up." "We're different people, and I know that's such a vague answer, but it's just little things that we both realized in each other, and we were like, 'Maybe we're better off not as friends.' There's not this big dramatic thing that people are expecting happened," she offered. "She didn't [steal my shoes]. There was no big thing. We're just different."

At "Women Tell All," one of Hannah's friends, Katie, claimed that Caelynn admitted to her that she did talk about her Bachelorette chances with Cassie.

"We did have beef. We don't as much anymore," Hannah said, confirming she and Caelynn cleared the air after their initial falling out over competing against each other in the Miss USA pageant. "We really did [squash our tiff]. And it wasn't talked about again."

Caelynn still isn't over her castmates throwing her motives for going on the show into question. "The lies, I think, is what infuriated me the most. I can go to bed at night knowing I was my true self. I was my most authentic self," she said. "At times, maybe I was angrier than I wish I was and maybe the worst side came out of me a little bit here and there, but I've never lied."

"I've spoken my truth and done nothing but that," she added. "And for people to make up lies and spin things like you've seen tonight, that's the most frustrating part."

Colton's journey will continue with a two-night Bachelor finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Colton Underwood 'Snapped' Before Jumping the Fence on 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Analyzing 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood and the Women Who Left Him

Who Should Be the Next 'Bachelorette': Breaking Down the Frontrunners

Related Gallery