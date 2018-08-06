The latest season of The Bachelorettecame to a close on Monday night, and, for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, it really was the real deal.

The pair made their first appearance as a couple on After the Final Rose, where they gushed about finally getting to be out together in public after hiding their relationship for the past 10 weeks. They also discussed what they have planned for the future.

"We are moving in together. We don't exactly know where yet. He's going to spend some time in Minnesota," Becca revealed. "He'll come to Minneapolis... I think we might come out to California for a couple years."

California is (kind of) home for Garrett, who lives in Reno, Nevada, but whose family lives in Manteca. Becca got the lay of the land, literally, when she visited their farm on his hometown date earlier this season. As for when she and Garrett will be walking down the aisle, Becca admitted that while she's in love with her engagement ring -- "He did very well," she gushed. "Neil Lane does a good ring." -- they don't have any set plans so far.

"We don't have any wedding plans yet. We just want to be normal and in public," Becca explained. Garrett added they've been talking about their nuptials "a little bit."



"We're just trying to focus on each other right now," he shared.

As Becca noted earlier in the night, she and Garrett are still getting to know each other (and learn what it means to have an actual happy couple weekend after her breakup from Arie Luyendyk Jr.). "We have both been through hard relationships in the past, and to find each other in this crazy, unconventional journey, it blows my mind... I'm just ready to start life."

"I felt an instant connection with him, but it wasn't until his hometown, where I met his family, I could picture being in his life," Becca revealed, recalling crying into a breakfast quesadilla after spontaneously running into his sister and nieces in the airport after his hometown date. For Garrett, too, it was family that sealed the deal.

"My feelings grew stronger for her... seeing her in front of my family," he expressed. "And then, when we went to Thailand, and we worked as a team and we did the paddle boarding on the river... right then and there, I was like, 'I love this girl to death.'"

While kids are a few years away as well, Becca confessed that she's already got plans to expand their family with "fur babies." "I would love like, four corgis... but I'll settle for one or two to start with," she teased.



And on that note, host Chris Harrison surprised the lovebirds with a trip back to Thailand, as well as the perfect transportation for their lives together -- a minivan -- because "it's time to do the van thing."

During their appearance on ATFR, Becca and Garrett also opened up about weathering the storm of his Instagram scandal, during which he admitted he thought Becca would break up with him over it. For Becca, however, there was never "any question" that it would cause them to split.

The brunette beauty couldn't be more happy to finally have Garrett by her side. See what she told ET about her fiance in the video below, and join the conversation at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

