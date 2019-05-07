TV

'The Bachelorette' Cuts Three Suitors Ahead of Premiere: Here's the 30 Men Fighting for Hannah's Heart

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Hannah B.
ET online

Hannah Brown's 33 suitors have gone down to 30.

On March 13, ABC announced the 33 men who "may" be on Brown's season ofThe Bachelorette, and now, three men have been cut. In a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, host Chris Harrison gave fans an overview of what to expect from the 30 guys we'll see on night one -- meaning Joe R., Matt D. and Ben are out! 

"Really good group of guys. Hannah's a lucky woman," Harrison said after delivering several zingers about this season's suitors. The guys who stuck out? That would be Connor S. (who apparently jumps a fence for Brown in the premiere), Grant, who is unemployed (that's all Harrison had to say about that), John Paul Jones ("He's a mood. He's a way of life," Harrison said), Scott  (not here for the "right reasons"), and Tyler C. (who walks the "fine line" between confidence and cockiness). Watch below. 

Brian, 30, a math teacher from Louisville, KY

brian.jpg
ABC

Cam, 30, software sales from Austin, TX

cam.jpg
ABC

Chasen, 27, a pilot from Ann Arbor, MI

chasen.jpg
ABC

Connor J., 28, a sales manager from Newport Beach, CA

connor_j.jpg
ABC

Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX

connor_s.jpg
ABC

Daron, 25, an IT consultant from Buckhead, GA

daron.jpg
ABC

Devin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CA

devin.jpg
ABC

Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL

dustin.jpg
ABC

Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA

dylan.jpg
ABC

Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL

garrett.jpg
ABC

Grant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CA

grant.jpg
ABC

Hunter, 24, a pro surfer from Westchester, CA

hunter.jpg
ABC

Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN

jed.jpg
ABC

Joe, 30, The Box King from Chicago, IL

joe.jpg
ABC

Joey, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, MD

joey.jpg
ABC

John Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MD

john_paul_jones.jpg
ABC

Jonathan, 27, a server from Los Angeles, CA

jonathan.jpg
ABC

Kevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, IL

kevin.jpg
ABC

Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA

luke_p.jpg
ABC

Luke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DC

luke_s.jpg
ABC

Matt Donald, 26, a medical device salesman from Los Gatos, CA

matt_d.jpg
ABC

Matteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GA

matteo.jpg
ABC

Matthew, 23, a car bid spotter from Newport Beach, CA

matt_s.jpg
ABC

Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX

mike.jpg
ABC

Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA

peter.jpg
ABC

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA 

ryan.jpg
ABC

Scott, 28, a software sales executive from Chicago, IL

scott.jpg
ABC

Thomas, 27, an international pro basketball player from Detroit, MI

thomas.jpg
ABC

Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL

tyler_c.jpg
ABC

Tyler G., 28, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, FL

tyler_g.jpg
ABC

In a recent press release, ABC revealed that "Hannah's Angels," aka Bachelor standouts Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, will be parked in the van near the Bachelor Mansion to keep a watchful eye on the men. By the end of the cocktail party, Brown will say goodbye to eight more men, leaving her with a group of 22 suitors heading into week two.

The Bachelorette opened up about what she's looking for in a husband for during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

"Oh man, they gotta be good looking," she joked. "... Just a good human. Good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me. And know every part of me. And not just some version of myself that I, like, package together and am like, 'Do you like this?' And I think I've done that in the past. But the good and the bad and I want that in return."

See more on the video below. 

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here

RELATED CONTENT: 

'The Bachelorette': The 15 Most Dramatic Moments, From Kaitlyn's Bedroom Confession to DeMario's Girlfriend

'The Bachelorette' Premiere Will Include a Surveillance Van to Watch the Men on Night One

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Warns Not to 'Mess With the Beast' in Feisty New Promo -- Watch!

'Bachelorette' Hannah B. on What She Wants In a Husband

Related Gallery