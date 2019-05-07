Hannah Brown's 33 suitors have gone down to 30.

On March 13, ABC announced the 33 men who "may" be on Brown's season ofThe Bachelorette, and now, three men have been cut. In a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, host Chris Harrison gave fans an overview of what to expect from the 30 guys we'll see on night one -- meaning Joe R., Matt D. and Ben are out!

"Really good group of guys. Hannah's a lucky woman," Harrison said after delivering several zingers about this season's suitors. The guys who stuck out? That would be Connor S. (who apparently jumps a fence for Brown in the premiere), Grant, who is unemployed (that's all Harrison had to say about that), John Paul Jones ("He's a mood. He's a way of life," Harrison said), Scott (not here for the "right reasons"), and Tyler C. (who walks the "fine line" between confidence and cockiness). Watch below.

Brian, 30, a math teacher from Louisville, KY

Cam, 30, software sales from Austin, TX

Chasen, 27, a pilot from Ann Arbor, MI

Connor J., 28, a sales manager from Newport Beach, CA

Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX

Daron, 25, an IT consultant from Buckhead, GA

Devin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CA

Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL

Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA

Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL

Grant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CA

Hunter, 24, a pro surfer from Westchester, CA

Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN

Joe, 30, The Box King from Chicago, IL

Joey, 33, a finance manager from Bethesda, MD

John Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MD

Jonathan, 27, a server from Los Angeles, CA

Kevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, IL

Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA

Luke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DC

Matt Donald, 26, a medical device salesman from Los Gatos, CA

Matteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GA

Matthew, 23, a car bid spotter from Newport Beach, CA

Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX

Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA

Scott, 28, a software sales executive from Chicago, IL

Thomas, 27, an international pro basketball player from Detroit, MI

Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL

Tyler G., 28, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, FL

In a recent press release, ABC revealed that "Hannah's Angels," aka Bachelor standouts Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, will be parked in the van near the Bachelor Mansion to keep a watchful eye on the men. By the end of the cocktail party, Brown will say goodbye to eight more men, leaving her with a group of 22 suitors heading into week two.

The Bachelorette opened up about what she's looking for in a husband for during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Oh man, they gotta be good looking," she joked. "... Just a good human. Good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this to know that they know me. And know every part of me. And not just some version of myself that I, like, package together and am like, 'Do you like this?' And I think I've done that in the past. But the good and the bad and I want that in return."

See more on the video below.

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

