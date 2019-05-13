From 33 suitors to 30 -- and now down to 29!

ABC provided Hannah Brown with quite the collection of suitors to kick off her Bachelorette journey, but from the look of things, she said "no thanks" to one man at the mansion before the rose ceremony. This season's cast photo features Brown surrounded by a slew of suitors on night one, with one man, Scott, missing.

In March, ABC announced the 33 men in the running for Brown's heart. Just last week, that list dwindled to 30, with host Chris Harrison explaining to ET that the show always has a few extras before filming, just in case.

Promos have shown Brown calling out a man for supposedly having a girlfriend, so it's possible that dear old Scott is the man in question and thus didn't even make it to the cast photo. Take a look at Brown and her 29 men below.

Helping Brown make her big decision on night one were Bachelor alums Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, who were parked outside in a surveillance van during the cocktail party to keep tabs on the guys. In an interview with ET earlier this month, Burnett revealed that she and Morton did their "research" on Brown's guys and that the Bachelorette listened to their input.

"We were listening in to all the conversations with Hannah and the guys, and all the convos between the guys," she explained. "We were just trying to make sure everyone was there for her."

"It's very dramatic and it's juicy and Hannah is awesome," Burnett added of the premiere. "She rocked it, and she handled it flawlessly."

As for who Brown should end up with, Burnett said, "[She needs someone] who's religious and somebody who is a man and isn't scared of anything. The 'Beast' needs a strong man, so somebody who can keep up with her."

And the Bachelorette can end up with only one man, which made Burnett's premiere appearance a bit of a dual mission. "I mean, if I do go to [Bachelor in] Paradise, like, I definitely was scoping them out, and I was like, 'Hannah, save that one for me!" she joked.

