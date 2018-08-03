Becca Kufrin's journey to find love is coming to an end.

The 28-year-old publicist will make her final choice and hand out her final rose on Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette. Becca's connection with her last men standing, Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann, was obvious from the night one (or pre-night one, for Blake), and fans have watched their relationships develop over the last 10 weeks.

On one hand, she has Garrett, a man who makes her laugh and reminds her of her father, but comes with a complicated past -- and an Instagram scandal. On the other, she has Blake, a guy she feels like she can be herself with. He was the first man she admitted to falling in love with, but her feelings for Garrett quickly caught up.

Whichever way Becca's heart takes her, she's got a tough decision ahead of her. Here's everything we know about Monday's finale.

It's Going to Be Intense

"You're going to get all the emotions, you're going to get the love, you're going to get the tears, you're going to get the laughter and so the journey was a roller coaster," Becca told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping earlier this month. "I felt everything in that last week and it was intense and, I mean, that's all going to play out."

"It's gut wrenching. It's absolutely gut wrenching, what happened in the Maldives, it's beautiful and it's brutal at the same time," host Chris Harrison added. "What Arie fell into, Becca did too. Shes in love with two men, Blake and Garrett, and she's making an impossible choice and it literally brings her to her knees."

Both Guys Are All In

In ET's exclusive promo for the finale, both Garrett and Blake can't hide their feelings for Becca -- or how much it'll hurt if she doesn't choose them in the end.

"I love her so much," Garrett declares. "It's terrifying to know there's another man."

"I love her more than I thought was capable. To have that taken away, that would break me," Blake adds, while Becca breaks down over having to say goodbye to a man she loves.

Becca Will Sympathize With Arie a Little More

Becca confirmed to ET before her season began in May that she did fall in love with two men -- and "completely" felt Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s struggle (though also said she tried to handle her goodbyes differently), after he brutally ended their engagement to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

"Until you're in this position, you don't realize how much pressure there really is, and how difficult it is to navigate certain relationships," she shared. "Because if you're doing it right, you should be developing feelings for multiple people to really sift through every personality, every relationship, to exhaust the ones that aren't right for you."

Garrett Has Becca -- and ABC -- on His Side

Though it certainly was the lesser of two scandals this season, Garrett made headlines in May after it was revealed that he liked Instagram posts that mock transgender people, feminists, immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors. He eventually admitted to the behavior, apologized, and vowed to be better in the future -- but what was interesting was Becca's response to the situation.

Unlike Lee's racist tweets on Rachel Lindsay's season last year, Becca appeared to defend Garrett while speaking with ET. "I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," she said.

"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe, and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," she continued. "I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

ABC exec Robert Mills weighed in on the controversy, while Chris also opened up about it to ET, revealing that he's "satisfied" with the frontrunner's apology. "I've talked to Garrett, Becca's talked to Garrett. We've all talked to Garrett, and I feel like he expressed himself very well," he offered. "I don't think it'll be the end of it -- obviously he's still very in the midst of all this. And I think he'll express more about that and we'll probably be able to deal with it more."

But Becca's Felt Strongly About Both Men From the Beginning

Whether or not Becca's defense of Garrett's behavior is actually a spoiler for the finale remains to seen, but one thing's for sure: She was smitten with both Garrett and Blake from the beginning.

"Blake -- I mean besides the animals, because I love animals, Blake was a guy right off the bat that I felt connected to because I met him on After the Final Rose," she gushed to ET after her premiere. "I was so excited to see him again, but we were always on the same wavelength and he kept me laughing that first night and throughout the entire journey."

While Garrett opted to enter the mansion in a minivan rather than an ox, he made just as big of an impact.

"I mean, fresh out of the minivan -- I can't even say limo. I thought it was cute," Becca shared. "It reminded me a little of what I did last year, making Arie get down on one knee and joking about getting engaged. I liked that Garrett could be lighthearted and laugh about the future, about being a dad and having the minivan."

"What I really liked was the fly fishing. It reminded me so much of home and it reminded me of my dad and I wanted to give [the first impression rose] to someone who really stuck out that night," she added.

Becca and Her Fiance Are 'Ready' to Weather the Storm

While Becca told ET that she wasn't looking forward to seeing her final breakup on TV, she's given her fiance the lowdown on all the dramatic moments fans have watched this season.

"I just want to be very up-front the entire time if he has any questions, any concerns, [or] if anything is bothering him or if he's excited about anything. Like, let it all out. Let's get through it together," she said after her premiere. "He knows everything that really went on, and it will be tough to watch back, I'm sure. I remember watching it back last season, and it's not the easiest. It's still difficult, but he knows I'm an open book, so anything he needs, I'm willing to give him."

All that prep work means Becca couldn't be more ready to just do the damn thing, and get on to engaged life. "We're just ready. We're just ready to be done, to be us in public," Becca added at Men Tell All. "I know it's going to be crazy when that moment comes on, but it's going to be so worth it. I'm just so excited for that day."

The season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise kicks off its fifth season on Tuesday.

