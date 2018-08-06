Becca Kufrin may have found love on The Bachelorette, but it wasn't without a scandal (or two).

The 28-year-old publicist handed out her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen on Monday's Bachelorette finale, and she accepted his heartfelt proposal. It was beautiful and emotional, but when they made their first appearance as a couple on After the Final Rose, it was time to answer the tough questions.

Garrett made headlines in May after it was revealed that he liked Instagram posts that mock transgender people, feminists, immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors. He eventually admitted to the behavior, apologized, and vowed to be better in the future.

The Reno, Nevada, native brought up the controversy while speaking with host Chris Harrison on Monday. "Some stuff came out about my social media, and I didn't realize the effect behind a double tap or a like on Instagram. I put out an apology, I didn't mean to offend anybody.... I stand by everything that I posted in my apology, and I'm just trying to grow as a person," he said, admitting that "it was tough, because it wasn't just affecting me, but it was affecting her, and that was hurting me the most."

Garrett said he thought the situation might even force Becca to break up with him, since "when I was liking things, it went against what she stands for."

"I was really worried about it, that I might lose her from that, but I knew she knew who I was as a person," he explained. "I was a better person than I was presenting on social media... she knows I didn't mean to hurt or offend anyone."

Becca, meanwhile, said there was never "any question in my mind" that the situation would split them up. "It definitely brought us stronger. It was a challenge we overcome, and it's been a hurdle, but we've pushed through and talked about it," she shared.

Becca defended Garrett while speaking with ET in May. "I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," she said.

"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe, and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," she continued. "I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Bachelor host Chris Harrison also previously opened up about the controversy to ET, revealing that he's "satisfied" with the front-runner's apology. "I've talked to Garrett, Becca's talked to Garrett. We've all talked to Garrett, and I feel like he expressed himself very well," Harrison offered. "I don't think it'll be the end of it -- obviously he's still very in the midst of all this. And I think he'll express more about that and we'll probably be able to deal with it more."

