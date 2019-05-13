Hannah Brown put her "Beast" nickname to use on Monday's premiere of The Bachelorette.

The 24-year-old Alabama native defied Chris Harrison's expectations and took control -- sending a contestant home even before the rose ceremony.

Bachelor alums Demi Burnett and Katie Morton were on hand at the Bachelor mansion in a surveillance van to keep tabs on the guys, and while we had fun listening to their snippy judgments of the men, things got serious when Demi spotted a man whom she learned over social media had a girlfriend.

They told Hannah exactly what went down, and she didn't hesitate when it came to calling him out. "Hey Scott, we need to talk! Come on!" she said, pulling him away from the group of men at the cocktail party.

"So, I knew you were nervous coming in today. It might be because you have a girlfriend," she hisses to Scott's denial. "I've heard that you do have a girlfriend and that you talked to her on Monday, so I just want to understand why these things would be said about you, and exactly why you're here."

Scott replied, saying that he dated this girl in the past but that he's here for Hannah. He fessed up to talking to her "on Monday," but that it meant nothing.

"Everything that I'm saying to you has been real and honest up to this point… I had no idea how this was going to go," he tried to explain. "I can understand how it would come off this way, but that's not way... She's not my girlfriend."

Hannah didn't buy it, however, suggesting Scott might not be here for the "right reasons." "You're taking up so much time… You're not here for what I'm wanting, then it's your chance to leave. I want answers right now," she declared. "The end of this is an engagement. So on Monday, you were just in a relationship with someone else…How dare you come here and think this is OK. How is that being serious about this?"

Things escalated. "I can also say that you just dated Colton for the last two, three months… This is the same exact thing," Scott says. Oh no he didn't!

"You are such a jerk and it's not the same at all… that is f**ked! You know what? I'm done with this. There's no reason for you to be here," Hannah replies. "It's time for you to head out. …Let's go."

After sending Scott out the door, Hannah returned to the group to explain what just went down (though we're sure they could hear it).

"Hey. So, Scott, he had a girlfriend back home. The first thing I said when I got here was my greatest fear was somebody was not going to be real and wasn't here for the right reasons, for me. And it's already happened, so if there's anybody else that has something else back home, please leave now, because that's so disheartening and so disrespectful to me and everybody else here, that's here for this for real. So like, anybody? I need a second because that was totally ridiculous," she said.

During an interview with ET earlier this month, Harrison admitted he was surprised by how Hannah took control during her premiere, after a "rocky" debut on After the Final Rose.

"She came in as the Bachelorette just firing on all cylinders and took control," he said. "There was an incident on night one -- I'll say thanks to Demi [Burnett] and Katie Morton [who were in a surveillance van for the premiere] that I thought, 'OK, this might be where I step in because Hannah is not really ready for this yet.' She looked and said, 'I got this.'"

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

