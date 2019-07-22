Luke Parker has more to say.

The controversial Bachelorette contestant took to Instagram ahead of Monday night's Men Tell All with a pointed message directed at ABC. In his lengthy post, Parker defended returning to the competition after his elimination (and heated fight with Hannah Brown over sex and religion) and claimed that Brown openly declared she wouldn't use the fantasy suites for sex.

Brown, who revealed on last week's episode that she had sex with contestant Peter Weber "in a windmill," opted not to have sex with another man, Tyler Cameron, explaining that she wanted to deepen her emotional connection with him. She told ET at the Men Tell All taping earlier this month that she was "frustrated" that she felt like she had to address her sex life at all in order to get Parker to exit the show.

"I want you all to know why I went on this TV show and why I went back for @alabamahannah after she sent me home," Parker began his message on Monday. "I never wanted to go on the show to begin with, my sister in law @hleaparker22 signed me up and I kept an open mind."



"Going through the interview process I watched Colton’s season and a beautiful southern girl stood out to me during the intro videos. She told the cameras she respected Colton’s virginity and that it was super appealing to her that he was a virgin, and was the bachelor because sex was a big deal to her. I saw her Instagram and in her bio read 'I love Jesus with my whole heart', I was sold and if I was going on this TV show it was for her," he continued. "I also noticed she told Colton how she wanted to be a wife of Noble character. I knew she was quoting Proverbs 31 which gave me the impression there is a way God could use this show... yes, even the Bachelorette as a way to bring him Glory."

Parker continued, revealing that he gave Brown a Proverbs 31 bracelet on the first night, with deepened their connection through faith.

"On my hometown date I brought Hannah to a bible study with my college church group, where I shared my story of how God transformed my life and gave me a desire to live my life for him in obedience, that included waiting until marriage for sex. Hannah on the date, stands up and tells the group her story of how she was convicted to live a life in pursuit of Jesus. She also told them that she wasn’t going to use the fantasy suites for sex but for conversation, no matter how @abcnetwork made it look," he said, calling out the network.



"I had to go back and fight for her, I believed in my heart she was making the biggest mistake of her life based on what she was telling me, I wanted her to know that we could get through this and I was here for her," Parker concluded. "Of course all of these conversations were left out and I’m an 'evil pathological liar' so believe what you want. #thebachelorette."

Fans will see Parker and Brown come face to face on Monday's Men Tell All, though it appears they weren't able to bury the hatchet. Following last week's explosive episode, Parker called out Brown on Twitter for her "sin."

"I have never said that i find my sin funny," she replied. "I'm not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

