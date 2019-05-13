'The Bachelorette': ET Will Be Live Blogging Hannah Brown's Premiere!

It's time for season 15 of The Bachelorette!

In just a few short hours, Hannah Brown will kick off her journey to find love -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

The 24-year-old former pageant queen was announced as our next Bachelorette on Colton Underwood's After the Final Rose in March. It was a choice Bachelor Nation didn't see coming, including Brown herself.

"I was the villain. I was the emotional trainwreck," she admitted to ET at her first Bachelorette photo shoot. "I didn't just coast through at all. I wasn't just coasting in the back corner, that's for sure."

"I didn't expect it," she said. "I knew that I had laid it all out there at the end of this and I'd really grown and my experience was amazing. I really believed in the process, and even though it wasn't my love story, I do believe it can happen for people and it has obviously in the past."

Just days later, she headed off to meet her 30 eligible bachelors; host Chris Harrison told us to keep an eye on John Paul Jones, Peter, Dylan and more.

Brown's Bachelorette premiere kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

