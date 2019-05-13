We're just hours away from the season premiere of The Bachelorette -- but not every guy is starting on a level playing field.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode of the ABC dating series, in which contestant Luke P. -- who met Bachelorette Hannah Brown alongside four other guys on Colton Underwood's After the Final Rose -- brags about having an "advantage."

"There was five of us that got to meet her, so I can tell the other guys in the house are jealous," Luke P. tells the camera in the clip. "Who wouldn't want to be one of the first guys to meet her? It's a huge advantage. I mean, you just get another time to get a first impression."

However, it's Cam, not Luke P, whom the guys are all talking about. Cam already earned a rose during his appearance with Luke P., Luke S., Connor and Dustin on ATFR, wowing Hannah with his rapping skills.

"It's definitely a great feeling knowing that I'm pretty much guaranteed more time with her. But I've got to keep the momentum going, because there's other gentlemen in there that are trying to go for the same woman that I'm going for," Cam says. "I'm not here for my 15 minutes of fame. I'm here for my lifetime of love, and I'm going to show her that I'm here for the long haul."

Monday's season premiere will see 30 men fight for Hannah's affections, after three were cut from the previously released list of 33 possible suitors.

"Everybody we bring in to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette doesn't make it to the show," host Chris Harrison explained to ET of why a few guys didn't make the final cut. "They are all great guys or great women, but at the end of the day, as producers we have to sit down and we have to think through the dates, we think through the beats, we think through the hours of television that ABC has given us and we think how many guys can we have. Then we start fighting over our favorites of who is gonna be a good story."

The host also teased that fans should keep an eye out for contestants John Paul Jones, Peter and Chasen (both are pilots), "Big" Mike and Dylan. See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

