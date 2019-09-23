'The Batman': Jonah Hill in Talks to Star Alongside Robert Pattinson

Has The Batman found its villain?

Two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill is in talks to join the prestigious DC superhero film, helmed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, according to multiple outlets.

Who Hill could be playing remains a mystery -- though the possibility of him taking on a baddie is among the speculation. The 35-year-old actor has reportedly been a top pick among the project's producers for someone in the supporting cast, but nothing is a done deal.

The project is currently on the fast track and could reportedly begin filming at the end of the year or in early 2020.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pattinson opened up about his reaction when reports surfaced this summer that he will be playing the Dark Knight.

"When that thing leaked, I was f**king furious," the 33-year-old actor told the outlet. "Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing."

"I was like, 'Oh f**k! Does that screw me because they are so intent on secrecy?'" After the leak, Pattinson's The Batman audition was quickly scheduled and he found himself rehearsing "literally in Cannes in my hotel room" while promoting The Lighthouse, before flying to Los Angeles for the audition.

Since he was cast, ET spoke with another actor who has previously donned the cape and cowl, Christian Bale, who offered Pattinson his full endorsement.

"All the best to him! You know, I think he's an absolutely fantastic actor," the Oscar winner said the at the Toronto International Film Festival. "Wonderful choice for Batman!"

See more the film below.

GET MORE MOVIE NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Responds to 'Batman' Casting Rumors, Says Poison Ivy Is One of Her 'Obsessions' (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart Says Ex Robert Pattinson Is 'the Only Guy' Who Could Play Batman

Upcoming DC Movies: The Full List From 'The Batman' to 'Wonder Woman 1984' and More

Related Gallery