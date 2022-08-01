Shopping

The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

By Wesley Horvath‍
It's no secret: Amazon is home to some of the best fashion and home essentials to tech and yes, even beauty. And while the retailer boasts great savings across all categories pretty much year-round, Amazon is currently offering some of the best top-rated luxury beauty products. You can browse Avène, Oribe, NuFACE, Sunday Riley, and many more cult-favorite beauty brands on Amazon. 

Whether you're running low on your favorite moisturizers, are on the lookout for a new mascara or simply want to invest in some quality anti-aging beauty products, Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples. 

Ahead, shop Amazon's best luxury beauty products — including the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device and Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover

Micellar water is a staple for removing stubborn makeup. Simply soak a cotton round with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and gently glide the cotton round across your face to clean it. 

$17
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Milk Makeup Cooling Water
Amazon
Milk Makeup Cooling Water

In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater.

$26
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Not only does this balm gently cleanse your face, elderberry and starflower oil also help revitalize your complexion. 

$66
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion
Amazon
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

This Supergoop! sunscreen is hydrating, sweat-resistant and non-greasy. 

$22
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk
CHARLOTTE TILBURY BEAUTY LIGHT WAND IN PILLOW TALK 12ML
Space NK
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk

Add some instant glow to your mom's complexion this holiday with this highly coveted soft pink highlighter, part of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Pillow Talk collection.

$67$49
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener is formulated with a trio of peptides to help "tighten, firm and smooth the look of fine lines and deep wrinkles on your face. 

$49
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.

$24
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
SkinStore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow. 

$40
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Amazon
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

This limited edition set from Drybar is worth every penny.

$155
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. 

$30
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour
Amazon
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour

If you wake up with bags, dark circles or puffiness under your eyes, then you might benefit from an eye contour serum, such as this one by Sunday Riley. 

$65
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles.

$339
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

$55
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

This tinted moisturizer sunscreen is a bestseller from fan favorite CeraVe.

$18
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander
Amazon
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander

This spray foundation provides full coverage in an ultra-light formula that conceals hard-to-cover areas in a matte finish without caking, creasing or streaking.

$50
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Save 40% on NuFace's line smoothing device that instantly smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead with gentle microcurrent.

$149
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55
FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
Foreo luna 3 smart facial cleansing and firming massage brush
Amazon
FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the Luna 3 Smart Brush. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. 

$219
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Amazon
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum

This face firming serum reduces wrinkles and other lines, as well as enlarged pores. The magic behind this serum is its alpha lipoic acid, which helps smooth the texture of your skin. 

$99
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Thanks to its suction, an at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores easily.

$159$99
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
Amazon
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
$65
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit

The NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit includes three skincare treatments and attachments to pair with the light therapy NuFACE toning device. 

$525

