The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

It's no secret: Amazon is home to some of the best fashion and home essentials to tech and yes, even beauty. And while the retailer boasts great savings across all categories pretty much year-round, Amazon is currently offering some of the best top-rated luxury beauty products. You can browse Avène, Oribe, NuFACE, Sunday Riley, and many more cult-favorite beauty brands on Amazon.

Whether you're running low on your favorite moisturizers, are on the lookout for a new mascara or simply want to invest in some quality anti-aging beauty products, Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best luxury beauty products — including the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device and Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Amazon Milk Makeup Cooling Water In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater. $26 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles. $339 Buy Now

