The Best 228 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020
There are loads of deals and deep discounts on holiday gifts for everyone on your list at Amazon's Holiday Dash event from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Toshiba, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon devices and hundreds of other retailers.
The Amazon Holiday Dash extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart recently launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.
It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or other loved ones. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts, to major markdowns on Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone.
Below are some of the best deals on holiday gifts Entertainment Tonight has found that are on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale and are ready to shop right now. Happy shopping!
Smart Home
- Echo Show 8 for $105 (originally $130)
- Facebook Portal Plus - Smart Video Calling 15.6” Touch Screen Display with Alexa for $260 (originally $280)
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $75 (originally $90)
- Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa for $25
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $30 (originally $50)
- Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot for $129.98 (originally $150)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, 3-Pack for $22.99 with coupon (originally $39.99)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $29.98 (originally $39.98)
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot for $159.98 (originally $180)
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $27.99 (originally $30.59)
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $33.99 (originally $35.99)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $22.45 (originally $27)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $19.99 (originally $30)
- Sengled Smart Light Bulb Works with Alexa & Google Home, Dimmable LED Bulb Soft White for $11.99 (originally $20)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $58.99 (originally $70)
Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $129 (originally $180)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition for $120 (originally $130)
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $520 (originally $800)
- Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,250 (originally $1,400)
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $600 (originally $1,000)
- Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,898 (originally $2,500)
- LG CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,349.99 (was $2,000)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $56 (originally $90)
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $600 with coupon (originally $698)
- TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV for $229 (originally $240)
- TCL 40-inch HD Smart LED Roku TV for $199 (originally $300)
Headphones, Speakers and Cameras
- Apple AirPods Pro for $194 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $129 (originally $159)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $91 (originally $130)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $166.31 (originally $299.95)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $80 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $129.95 (originally $179.95)
- Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199 (originally $299.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $82.47 (originally $119.99)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $69 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $39.95 (originally $69.99)
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $98.27 (originally $129.99)
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $22.99 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $25.48 (originally $69)
- JBL Tune 125TWS Bluetooth Lightweight Wireless In-Ear Headphones With Mic for $60 (originally $99.95)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $199 (originally $269)
- Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaoke, The Mic, Bluetooth Microphone for Cars for $49.49
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple 2020 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for $929.99 (originally $999)
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for $1,244.99 (originally $1299)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,199 (originally $2399)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $273
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $384 (originally $399)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $399 (originally $499)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $279 (originally $349.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $169.97 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $127.97 (orig. $143)
Face Masks
- Tory Burch Women's Travel Face Covering Set for $35
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $22.79 (originally $29.67)
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $10.49 (originally $19.99)
- BASE CAMP M Plus Dust Face Cover 3 Pack for $24.96 (originally $59)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $12.99 (originally $14)
- Into the AM Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf Breathable Gator Mask Cooling Bandana for $8.95 (originally $14.50)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $35 (originally $48)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $9.95 (originally $14.95)
Health
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $17.95 (originally $23.95)
- Portable Mini Cycle Bike for Arms and Legs for $40 (originally $45)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $89 (originally $99)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $264.99 with coupon (originally $359)
- Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike, Indoor Cycling Bike for $250 (originally $359)
- Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $152 (originally $200)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $50.95 (originally $56)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $303.99 with coupon (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $259 (originally $280)
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- New Apple Watch Series 6 for $379 (originally $399.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch for $125 (originally $159.95)
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $179 (originally $199)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $150 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Ionic for $167.31 (originally $249.95)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $263.29 (originally $350)
- Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap for $163.04 (originally $175)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $197.01 (originally $250)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $78.75 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $185.62 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179 (originally $295)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $67.50 (originally $150)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $279.99 (originally $250)
- Kate Spade New York Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch for $99 (originally $139)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch for $347 (originally $495)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $199.95
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $167.89 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $161.53 (originally $280)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google for $347 (originally $550)
- Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor, Activity Tracker with 1.3 Inch Touch Screen for $32.40 (originally $36)
Kitchen
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $149.95 (originally $220)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill, 10.25" for $162.85 (originally $185)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (originally $14.99)
- Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender for $129.99 (originally $169.99)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.95 (originally $365)
- Le Crucet Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $89 (originally $115)
- Ninja Air Fryer for $89.10 (originally $130)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $169.99 (originally $299.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $69.99 (originally $104.59)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $89.99 with coupon (originally $180)
- Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle for $74.95 (originally $99.95)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $300 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $55.99 with coupon (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $40 (originally $60))
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $79 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $159 (originally $360)
Home Improvement
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $252 (originally $329.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $136 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $300 (originally $320)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Self-Charging Vacuum for $279.99 (originally $299.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $139.14 (originally $179.99)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, H10, for $55.99 with coupon (originally $84.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $171.99 with coupon (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99.99 with coupon (originally $109.99)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $10 (originally $25)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $24.49 with promo code EE7YTOAU (originally $39.99)
- Tacklife 12-volt Cordless Drill for $30 with promo code FHJ2B7H8 (originally $50)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coat for $149.99 (originally $247)
- Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket for $60 (originally $120)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans for $21.99 (originally $65)
- Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket for $96.48 (originally $248)
- Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat for $36.55 (originally $108)
- 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants for $26.99
- Cole Haan Women's Long Wool Trench Coat for $146.40 (originally $349.19)
- ALO Yoga Social Long Sleeve Top for $66.74 (originally $88)
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece for $30.73 (originally $60)
- Orolay Women's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket for $138 (originally $199)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $17.95 (originally $24.95)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $29.98 (originally $49)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $130 (originally $138)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings for $21.75–$35.67 (originally $40)
- Calvin Klein Womens Maxi Length Wool Jacket With Oversized Hood and Toggle Closure for $136.92 (originally $230)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $92.92 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $38.95 (originally $59.95)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $34.99 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $32.59 (originally $38.99)
- Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings for $78 (originally $110)
- Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging for $25.27 (originally $41)
- BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings for $25 (originally $27)
Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $38.31 and up (originally $65)
- Koolaburra by UGG Women's W Kinslei Tall Fashion Boot for $66.95 (originally $70.57)
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $129.97 (originally $170)
- Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker for $56 (originally $80)
- Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles for $35.58 (originally $81.51)
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $109.95 (originally $150)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker for $40 (originally $64.95)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $49.97 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $29.99 and up (originally $71.50)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $48.75 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $68 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $49.95 (originally $79.95)
- Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $49.99 (originally $75)
- Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe for $60 (originally $70)
- New Balance Men's 1400 V1 Walking Shoe for $64.73 (originally $149.95)
Sunglasses
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $175 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses for $144 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $73.02 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $138.60 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $70.27 (originally $155)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $110 (originally $175)
- Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses for $82.50 (originally $166)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $105.71 (originally $200)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $77.62 (originally $157)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $59.50 (originally $119)
Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote for $195.90 (originally $248)
- Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody for $56.32 (originally $111.88)
- TUMI - Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase for $397.50 (originally $749)
- Frye and Co. MEL Tote Bag for $309.83 (originally $528)
- Nixon Smith Backpack for $38 (originally $75)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $127 (originally $199)
- Frye and Co. Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag for $193.24 (originally $428)
- Herschel Nova Backpack for $53 (originally $65)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $126.18 (originally $209.99)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $102.45 (originally $249)
- Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag for $152.90 (originally $199.99)
- Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag for $85 (originally $168)
- Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Crossbody for $86.50 (originally $176.22)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $112.48 with coupon (originally $162.90)
- Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote for $109 (originally $198)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $67.99 (originally $150)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Frye and Co. Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag for $44.40 (originally $148)
- Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse for $87.25 (originally $130)
- Frye and Co. Mel HOBO Bag for $199 (originally $398)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $52.84 (originally $75)
- Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack for $159.09 (originally $429)
- COACH Signature PVC Zip Tote for $131.57 (originally $278)
- Kate Spade New York Flynn Street Satchel for $173.72 (originally $303.49)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $39 (originally $61.94)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $60.28 (originally $80)
- The Sak Riviera Tote for $30.09 (originally $74)
- Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel for $150 (originally $240)
- Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse for $33.20 (originally $58)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $35 (originally $69)
- Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody for $110 (originally $198)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $64.80 (originally $108)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet for $43.90 (originally $188)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $60 (originally $80)
- TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack for $40.95 (originally $129)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $41.99 (originally $60)
- Drunk Elephant Nice To Meet You Skincare Bundle for $22
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $61.22 (originally $100)
- Lagunamoon Bath Bombs Gift Set, 12 Pack Handmade Natural & Organic Bath Bombs with Essential Oils for $11.19 (originally $22.99)
- 54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set Tin for $64 (Oprah's Favorite Things 2020)
- Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set for $45
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $18.54 (orig. $24.99)
- HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS Makeup Kit with Bag, Liquid Eyeshadow, Lip Liner Pencil, and Lip Gloss for $49 (originally $64)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $23.20 (originally $34)
- Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set for $80.75 (originally $95)
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $114.97 (orig. $130)
- OPI Holiday '20 Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack for $26.05 (originally $29)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $33.95 (originally $39.95)
- Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit for $17.97 (originally $20)
Home
- Portable Mobile Laptop Desk for $60 (originally $100)
- JOOLA Midsize Compact Ping Pong Table Great for Small Spaces and Apartments for $136 (originally $170)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $49.90 (originally $79.90)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $607 (originally $718)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $99 with Echo Dot $119 (originally $140)
- LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder for $30 (originally $35)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $39 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $31 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $56 (originally $80)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise includes O.M.G. Fashion Doll for $40 (originally $90)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $54.96 (originally $150)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $29 (originally $40)
- Kids Binoculars for $22.79 (originally $35.99)
- Disney Frozen Wearable Blanket for $25 (originally $35)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $54 with coupon (originally $60)
- LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids for $150 with coupon (originally $160)
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks Stacking Tumbling Tower Game for $17 (originally $29.88)
Gaming
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $247 (originally $300)
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console for $399
- GIGABYTE Aero 15X v8-BK4 15" Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare FHD Display for $1,570.02 (originally $1,979.23)
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray for $199
- Sega Genesis Mini console for $50 (originally $80)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $33.85 (originally $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (originally $70)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $38.90 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $130 (originally $160)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $24.50 (originally $30)
Jewelry
- Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings for $38 (originally $69)
- Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring for $129 (originally $199)
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $24.50 with coupon (originally $35)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $53 (originally $58)
- Tanya Taylor Printed Headband for $25
- 0.40 ct. t.w. Diamond Ring in Sterling Silver for $189
