The Best 36 Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale

By Amy Sheridan
As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer and fall vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list. 

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is perfectly portable, making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex lid latches and a dry goods rack to keep your snacks dry. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, Black
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
REGULARLY $569.97
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $109.99
6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
ORIGINALLY $180.80
Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump
Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices.
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
ORIGINALLY $120
Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler
Bygone Backpack Cooler
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic, this Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.
LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
LED Lantern
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
REGULARLY $65
HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
HydroBak Hydration Pack
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. 
Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Coffee Maker French Press
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
Beach Shade Shelter
coleman_beach_shade_shelter
Beach Shade Shelter
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
REGULARLY $59.99
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Outdoor Camp Blanket
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 
REGULARLY $795
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $139.95
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. 
REGULARLY $99.97
Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
REGULARLY $19.95
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. 
REGULARLY $295
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. 
DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. 
REGULARLY $54.99
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
REGULARLY $126
Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is $42, while supplies last.
Unisex Duffle
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Unisex Duffle
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
REGULARLY $44.98
Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
REGULARLY $13.61
Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Bungee Cords with Hooks
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
REGULARLY $39.99
Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
100 Insect Repellent
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
100 Insect Repellent
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.

 

