The Best 36 Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI Amazon YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is perfectly portable, making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex lid latches and a dry goods rack to keep your snacks dry. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. $249.98 at Amazon

Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite Amazon Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. REGULARLY $569.97 $362 at Amazon

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister Amazon Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. REGULARLY $109.99 $60 at Amazon

6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman Amazon 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 at Amazon

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II Amazon E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite. ORIGINALLY $180.80 $101.70 at Amazon

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex Amazon Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed Enerplex This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $59.95 at Amazon

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman Amazon Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. $55 at Amazon

Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Columbia Amazon Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Columbia This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat. ORIGINALLY $120 $59.98 at Amazon

Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Amazon Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic, this Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue. $36 at Amazon

LED Lantern Coleman Amazon LED Lantern Coleman This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. $49.99 at Amazon

Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley Amazon Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. REGULARLY $65 $51.95 at Amazon

HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak Amazon HydroBak Hydration Pack CamelBak The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. $49.28 at Amazon

Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro Amazon Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it. $25.98 at Amazon

Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox Amazon Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife Victorinox The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife. $37.60 at Amazon

Beach Shade Shelter Coleman Amazon Beach Shade Shelter Coleman Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy. REGULARLY $59.99 $46.74 at Amazon

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $24 at Amazon

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Amazon Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. REGULARLY $795 $397.50 at Amazon

Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey Amazon Porter 46 Travel Backpack Osprey This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $139.95 $79.99 at Amazon

MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Amazon MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat OmniCore Designs Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. REGULARLY $99.97 $79.97 at Amazon

Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO Amazon Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case UCO This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers. REGULARLY $19.95 $12.99 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch Citizen Amazon 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch Citizen A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. REGULARLY $295 $221.23 at Amazon

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia Amazon Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. $79.95 at Amazon

DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO Amazon DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $69.95 at Amazon

32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Verifygear Amazon 32-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment Verifygear This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency. $37.99 at Amazon

Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Welhome Amazon Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Welhome Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. REGULARLY $54.99 $37.80 at Amazon

Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Amazon Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. REGULARLY $126 $89.99 at Amazon

Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer Amazon Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote Eddie Bauer This Eddie Bauer Convertible Cooler has a 2 mode carry -- release the clips for an extended capacity. This Eddie Bauer compact cooler is $42, while supplies last. $42 at Amazon

Unisex Duffle Dakine Amazon Unisex Duffle Dakine This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $49 on Amazon

Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber Amazon Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge Gerber The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade. $54.07 at Amazon

Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing Amazon Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet Estwing This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home. REGULARLY $44.98 $34.99 at Amazon

Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman Amazon Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit Coleman This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate. REGULARLY $13.61 $11.54 at Amazon

Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem Amazon Bungee Cords with Hooks Fortem This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs. REGULARLY $39.99 $25.49 at Amazon

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen Amazon Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear. $8.99 at Amazon

100 Insect Repellent Repel Amazon 100 Insect Repellent Repel A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late. $7.47 at Amazon

