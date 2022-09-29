Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or binge session of Emmy-winning TV shows. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now with some of the biggest early Black Friday discounts already available.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your home.

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about switching to an Amazon Fire TV, there are 4K TV sales at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best sales on 4K TVs.

