The Best 50 Handbag Deals from Amazon's Holiday Dash -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

By Amy Sheridan
We're still seeing  deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands from the Amazon Holiday Dash!

Among other things, it's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale. The Amazon Holiday Dash is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including women’s fashion, electronicstravel gear, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, underwearactivewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50loungeweartie dyekids shoes, designer backpacksleggingsbras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote
Amazon
Medium Panama Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure.
REGULARLY $149
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Small Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.
REGULARLY $258
Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye
The Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.
REGULARLY $388
New Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
New Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
The New Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $164.99.
REGULARLY $298
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.
REGULARLY $198
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Coach
COACH Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Amazon
Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Coach
We love a good Coach tote, and this one is 39% off during the Amazon Holiday Dash shopping event.
REGULARLY $295.00
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit.
REGULARLY $195
Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. 
REGULARLY $199.95
Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag but also you can use the gold chain as a handbag. This purse comes in four different patterns, too.
REGULARLY $129.13
Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
Casual Classics
The Sak
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons.
REGULARLY $69
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $200 off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon's Holiday Dash.
REGULARLY $198
Odessa Crossbody
Frye
Frye Odessa Crossbody
Amazon
Odessa Crossbody
Frye
The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. 
REGULARLY $178
Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $249
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Frye Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $198
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $104 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).
REGULARLY $148
Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's offered in four colors starting at $84.99, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $168
Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well.
REGULARLY $228
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Frye Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at 49% off retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $378
Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
REGULARLY $111.30
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $146 off the retail price and comes in six different colors.
REGULARLY $278
Mel Hobo Bag
Frye
Frye Mel HOBO Bag
Amazon
Mel Hobo Bag
Frye
The Frye Mel Hobo Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is more than $199 off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $398
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade New York
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $303.49
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Amazon
Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Amazon
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $149 off the retail price, while supplies last. 
ORIGINALLY $388
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
REGULARLY $80
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
REGULARLY $298
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!
REGULARLY $242.45
Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks.
REGULARLY $74
Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch
tory_burch-_gemni_link_mini_bag
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in 4 different colors.
ORIGINALLY $198
Odessa Hobo
Frye
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Odessa Hobo
Frye
The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This purse comes in four colors: dark brown, black, cognac and forest.
REGULARLY $160
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is almost $100 off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. 
REGULARLY $148
Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Amazon
Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye
The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in four different colors.
REGULARLY $180
Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Amazon
Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye
This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower.
REGULARLY $228
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Amazon
Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 
Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $44 off retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $169
Greta Tote
Frye
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Greta Tote
Frye
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
REGULARLY $228
ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Amazon
ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Frye
This Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag is crafted with woven leather detail in dip dye leather and has removable logo key fob.
REGULARLY $180
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
ORIGINALLY $70
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
REGULARLY $176.22
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is $76 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
ORIGINALLY $198
Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Fossil
Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Fossil
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure.
REGULARLY $58
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go.
REGULARLY $35
Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life.
REGULARLY $128
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $44 off the retail price. It's available in 13 colors or prints and is perfect for anyone when they're on the go.
REGULARLY $108
Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion!
REGULARLY $70

