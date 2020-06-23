Shopping

The Best Activewear and Athleisure Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
The Amazon Summer Sale is in full swing! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brands like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounts right now. 

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back for more deals. 

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
These workout shorts stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 

Women's Champion Satin Short
Champion LIFE Women's Champion Satin Short
Women's Champion Satin Short
If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones should do the trick.

Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Reverse Weave PO
A hoodie from Champion is an activewear staple. 

REGULARLY $38.22

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Champion Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. 

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. 

REGULARLY $55

Women's Cropped Sports Leggings
AURIQUE Women's Cropped Sports Leggings
Women's Cropped Sports Leggings
There are never enough leggings. Grab this pair with fun color accents for your next workout sesh.

Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.

Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
New Balance Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
Hit the ground running with new New Balance shoes. 

Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 

REGULARLY $41.43

Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top.

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays.

