The Best Activewear and Athleisure Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is in full swing! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brands like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounts right now.

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back for more deals.

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE These workout shorts stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. Starting at $22.03

Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones should do the trick. Starting at $16.70 at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE A hoodie from Champion is an activewear staple. REGULARLY $38.22 $26.78 at Amazon

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. Starting at $19.93 at Amazon

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE A cropped crewneck sweatshirt to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $21.75 at Amazon

Women's Cropped Sports Leggings AURIQUE by Amazon Amazon Women's Cropped Sports Leggings AURIQUE by Amazon There are never enough leggings. Grab this pair with fun color accents for your next workout sesh. $13.99 at Amazon

Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Amazon Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Hit the ground running with new New Balance shoes. Starting at $36.99 at Amazon

Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE Amazon Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. REGULARLY $41.43 $29.28 at Amazon

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Amazon Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays. Starting at $18.30 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best J.Crew Deals for Men and Women From Amazon Summer Sale