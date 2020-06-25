The Amazon Summer Sale is in full swing! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brand names like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounted price options and seasonally relevant deals right now.

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support and jumpstart sales for fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back for more deals.

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors. REGULARLY $24.99 From $17.13 at Amazon

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips. REGULARLY $35 From $24 at Amazon

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. Starting at $38.55

Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Satin Short Champion LIFE If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick. Starting at $16.70 at Amazon

Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Reverse Weave Jogger Champion LIFE Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants. Starting at $19.93 at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion LIFE A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. $37.03 and up at Amazon

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE Amazon Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew Champion LIFE A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it. REGULARLY $55 $40.83 and up at Amazon

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 Amazon/C9 Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days. $14.99 and up at Amazon

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range! REGULARLY $55.00 $41.25 at Amazon

Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee C9 Amazon/C9 Men's Sleeveless Tech Tee C9 A comfy, quick-dry tee for the summer! REGULARLY $12.99 $9.09 at Amazon

Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem. REGULARLY $25.00 $19.99 at Amazon

Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Amazon Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe New Balance Hit the ground running with a great deal on new New Balance shoes from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. Starting at $38.99 at Amazon

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Amazon Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays. Starting at $34.95 at Amazon

Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE Amazon Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. $41.43 at Amazon

Girls' Performance Skort C9 Amazon/C9 Girls' Performance Skort C9 Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes? $14.99 at Amazon

Girls' Performance Capri Leggings C9 Amazon/C9 Girls' Performance Capri Leggings C9 A girl can never too many leggings and this breathable fabric is both machine washable and shrink-resistant. REGULARLY $16.99 $11.89 at Amazon

Boys' Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Boys' Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour Made with "anti-pill" polyester and elastane fabric, get a great deal on these boys' polos that come in a vibrant range of colors. REGULARLY $30 From $15 at Amazon

