The Best Activewear and Athleisure Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is on!
While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today, including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry. Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian are among the famous fans of Adidas Originals. Get these classic three-stripe tights on sale at Nordstrom before they sell out.
A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style.
This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.
Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants.
If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale should do the trick.
These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
From black, academy blue and steel to mango orange, lime and papaya, there's a color for everyone in this polo!
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Shop this six-pack of low-cut athletic socks -- they're a steal!
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
Six pairs of no-show socks for your everyday needs.
A guy can never have too many T-shirts! This new polyester option has a streamlined fit.
Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.
Go for a dip in these trunks that also help block sunrays.
These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out.
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Labor Day Deals of 2020 (So Far)
Amazon Labor Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Fashion, Home and More
Amazon Sale: Up to 63% Off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel
Adidas Sale: Under $50 on Select Footwear + 30% Off Loungewear
Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More
The Best Leggings for Yoga, Working Out and Lounging
The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars
Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets