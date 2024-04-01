Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Bedding Deals to Shop This Spring: Save Up to 50% on Sheets, Duvets, Pillows and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Bedding
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:59 PM PDT, April 1, 2024

Sleep better this spring when you upgrade your bedding with these can't-miss deals on Amazon.

There's no better time to freshen up your bedding than spring. With warm temperatures and spring cleaning in full force, having a fresh bed to snuggle in after a long day is something you don't just have to dream about. To welcome the new season, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that can easily make a dreamy bed a reality.

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricey. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now, so you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. From Oprah's favorite sheets to goose feather pillows, Amazon is a go-to for great bedding at shockingly affordable prices.

Shop Amazon's Bedding Deals

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. We've found comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom along with hotel-quality pillows and cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights — all at a discount.

To help you get a good night's rest without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon bedding deals for a bedroom refresh. But don't sleep on these sales — shop the best bedding deals below before they're gone.

Best Amazon Deals on Sheets

Sijo Stone Washed Organic French Linen Sheet Set - Queen

Sijo Stone Washed Organic French Linen Sheet Set - Queen
Amazon

Sijo Stone Washed Organic French Linen Sheet Set - Queen

Save on luxurious organic linen from Sijo. It is stonewashed to be soft and comfy right away, plus it just gets better after ever wash. The set is available with or without a top sheet depending on your personal preference.

$295 $236

With Coupon

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Full

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Full
Amazon

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Full

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."

$369 $295

Shop Now

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set - Queen

Save more than 30% on a 4-piece queen-size sheet set that offers a touch of luxury at an affordable price. The sheets pillow cases are moisture-wicking, breathable, and silky to the touch.

$51 $33

Shop Now

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set
Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

With over 127,000 five-star reviews, these highly-rated bed sheets are comfortable and soft. 

$53 $35

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Comforters, Duvets and Blankets

AveLom Seersucker Queen Comforter Set

AveLom Seersucker Queen Comforter Set
Amazon

AveLom Seersucker Queen Comforter Set

A fashionable take on your classic comforter, this delicate and beautiful seersucker texture is both durable and breathable.

$45 $36

Shop Now

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen
Amazon

Utopia Duvet Insert - Queen

The four corner tabs of this machine washable duvet insert make it extremely easy to put on any duvet cover and secures the comforter in place.

$42 $21

Shop Now

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Utopia All Season Comforter - King
Amazon

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Featuring Piped Edges with an elegant Box Style Stitching Pattern, this crisp-looking comforter not only looks beautiful, but the fill doesn't shift during the night to ensure a comfortable slumber.

$40 $34

Shop Now

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you sleep cool on summer nights. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50 $26

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket ups the cozy quotient. 

$147 $98

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. Not only does it cool, but it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$100 $63

With Coupon

Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$26 $20

Shop Now

Best Pillow Deals on Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow
Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Experience luxury with this Goose Feather pillow featuring an organic percale cover.

$53 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These top-rated pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$30 $22

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$33 $30

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 47% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Keurig Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 47% Off

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon for Spotless Floors All Year

Sales & Deals

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon for Spotless Floors All Year

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Stanley, Apple, Nespresso and More

Sales & Deals

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Stanley, Apple, Nespresso and More

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on JBL, Bose, Sonos and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on JBL, Bose, Sonos and More

The Best KitchenAid Mixer and Attachment Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best KitchenAid Mixer and Attachment Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

LEGO Bouquets Perfect for Mother’s Day Gifts Are on Sale Right Now

Gifts

LEGO Bouquets Perfect for Mother’s Day Gifts Are on Sale Right Now

Tags:

Latest News