There's no better time to freshen up your bedding than spring. With warm temperatures and spring cleaning in full force, having a fresh bed to snuggle in after a long day is something you don't just have to dream about. To welcome the new season, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that can easily make a dreamy bed a reality.

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricey. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now, so you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. From Oprah's favorite sheets to goose feather pillows, Amazon is a go-to for great bedding at shockingly affordable prices.

Shop Amazon's Bedding Deals

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. We've found comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom along with hotel-quality pillows and cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights — all at a discount.

To help you get a good night's rest without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon bedding deals for a bedroom refresh. But don't sleep on these sales — shop the best bedding deals below before they're gone.

Best Amazon Deals on Sheets

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Full Amazon Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set - Full Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $369 $295 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Comforters, Duvets and Blankets

Easeland Cooling Blanket Amazon Easeland Cooling Blanket Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. $26 $20 Shop Now

Best Pillow Deals on Amazon

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

