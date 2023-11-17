Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday Ninja Deals: Save Up to 44% on Top-Rated Kitchen Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 12:49 PM PST, November 17, 2023

From high-performance air fryers to durable cookware, shop the best early Black Friday Ninja deals at Amazon.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is finally here with kitchen deals on Ninja Appliances. With temperatures dropping and foilage undergoing its colorful transformation, it's now official: the fall cooking season has arrived. From soups and casseroles to pumpkin spice lattes and espressos, autumn ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you upgrade your kitchen this fall and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of Black Friday kitchen deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Shop Black Friday Ninja Deals

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Black Friday Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. With Thanksgiving and various other holiday celebrations on the horizon, it's the perfect time to take advantage of discounts of up to 44% on Ninja's best-sellers.

Amazon's Black Friday deals include standouts like Ninja's Mega Kitchen System and Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Oven, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Ninja appliance deals at Amazon to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Score 50% off Ninja's Mega Kitchen System, boasting a 1500-watt motor base for effortless ingredient processing. 

$200 $100

Shop Now

Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker

Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker
Amazon

Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Qt Multi-Cooker

Ninja's Foodi PossibleCooker Pro features 8 cooking functions for all kinds of dishes: slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, rraise, bake, and proof.

$150 $130

Shop Now

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven
Amazon

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

The Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 works as a smart oven, air fryer and a lot of other countertop appliances. Thanks to its smart thermometer, this smart oven essentially cooks your meal for you. Thanks to the surround convection technology, your dinner is evenly cooked.

$330 $200

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Get professional results with bakeware that uniformly distributes heat for even browning on sweet treats and savory dishes.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $100

Shop Now

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System
Amazon

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

"Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. I like making my drinks with ‘max bubbles’ and energy drops for an afternoon pick me up.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer 

$180 $150

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Turn almost anything into ice cream and frozen drinks with the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami Deluxe.

$250 $230

Shop Now

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
Amazon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Plus Blender.

$120 $80

Shop Now

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Prepare your morning brew up to 24 hours in advance with the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker. Plus, you can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours with the variable warming plate. 

$100 $60

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Save on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to 6 steaks at once, virtually smoke-free. It even transforms into an air fryer.

$300 $260

Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $120

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

