Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is finally here with kitchen deals on Ninja Appliances. As we wrap up November, it's now official: the holiday season has arrived. From gingerbread houses and green bean casseroles to peppermint mocha lattes and espressos, winter ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you upgrade your kitchen during the holidays and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of Cyber Monday kitchen deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Shop Cyber Monday Ninja Deals

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Cyber Monday Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. With various holiday celebrations on the horizon, it's the perfect time to take advantage of discounts of up to 44% on Ninja's best-sellers.

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include standouts like Ninja's Foodi Smart Indoor Grill and Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Oven, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Ninja appliance deals at Amazon to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $90 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: