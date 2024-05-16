Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers for Allergy Season: Save on Dyson, Levoit, Bissell and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Air Purifier
Dyson
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:09 AM PDT, May 16, 2024

Get through spring allergy season with the best deals on top-rated air purifiers.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like DysonHoneywell and Levoit are currently on sale for up $150 off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Ahead, shop all of the best air purifier deals available on Amazon right now for filtered and cleaner air at home.

Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $380

Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings

$115 $64

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.

$140 $115

With Coupon

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$120 $80

With Coupon

Shop Now

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier

This Honeywell air purifier is built to get rid of dust mites, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and more in large rooms.

$250 $160

Shop Now

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$150 $110

With Coupon

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside.

$650 $499

Shop Now

Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier
Amazon

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.

$230 $142

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifier

AROEVE Air Purifier
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifier

Keep the air in your room clean with an air purifier.

$70 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier
Amazon

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

Clean the air in your smaller rooms with this air purifier. It helps clean the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more. 

$124 $106

Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.

$90 $75

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Get 34% Off Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner

Sales & Deals

Get 34% Off Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner

Keep Cool and Shop The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

Keep Cool and Shop The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Today

Everything You Need to Help Ease Allergy Symptoms This Spring

Beauty & Wellness

Everything You Need to Help Ease Allergy Symptoms This Spring

Save Up to $250 on Dyson's Best Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $250 on Dyson's Best Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring

Tags:

Latest News