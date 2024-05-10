Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers for Allergy Season: Save on Dyson, Shark, Levoit and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Air Purifier
Dyson
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:49 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Get through spring allergy season with the best deals on top-rated air purifiers.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like DysonHoneywell, Molekule and Levoit are currently on sale for up $265 off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Ahead, shop all of the best air purifier deals available on Amazon right now for filtered and cleaner air at home.

Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms

GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier

GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon

GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier

With the true HEPA filter, this air purifier traps 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, and allergens such as pet dander and mold spores, making it a top-performing air purifier for large rooms.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $395

Shop Now

Shark Air Purifier 4

Shark Air Purifier 4
Amazon

Shark Air Purifier 4

This Shark air purifier is capable of servicing up to 1,000 square feet with its remarkably quiet 4-fan airflow that delivers incredibly fast clean air. Plus, an advanced odor guard on the filter protects against the smells of cooking, cleaning products and more.

$350 $320

Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings

$115 $64

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.

$140 $110

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$130 $80

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms
Amazon

BLUEAIR Mini Air Purifier For Small Rooms

This air purifier is perfect for a nursery as it provides maximum filtration while being super quiet.

$70 $60

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifier

AROEVE Air Purifier
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifier

Keep the air in your room clean with an air purifier.

$70 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier
Amazon

BISSELL MYair+ Air Purifier

Clean the air in your smaller rooms with this air purifier. It helps clean the air of allergens, pet dander, dust mites, pollen, smoke and more. 

$124 $86

Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.

$90 $75

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Help Ease Allergy Symptoms This Spring

Beauty & Wellness

Everything You Need to Help Ease Allergy Symptoms This Spring

The Best Roomba Deals at Amazon Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums and Mops

Sales & Deals

The Best Roomba Deals at Amazon Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums and Mops

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Amazon: Save on Vacuums, Cleaning Supplies and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Spring Cleaning Deals at Amazon: Save on Vacuums, Cleaning Supplies and More

The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Keurig, Ninja, Vitamix and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Keurig, Ninja, Vitamix and More

The 12 Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap

Home

The 12 Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 40% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 40% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark, LG and More

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Spring Cleaning

Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning

Sales & Deals

Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help You Get Organized in 2024

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help You Get Organized in 2024

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 35% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Tags:

Latest News