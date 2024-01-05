Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage and Organization to Revitalize Your Space in 2024

Home Storage Deals on Amazon
Maximize home storage and space in 2024 with these organization ideas and staples available at Amazon.

The new year is the perfect time to make some positive changes around your home, especially with everything on sale. If your goal is to keep your living space tidy and get organized, Amazon has tons of deals on home storage that can help do just the trick. From bedroom storage to shoe racks and kitchen space savers, you can score discounts on items that will make home organization as easy as possible.

Many of us continue to spend more time at home, so having a well-organized, tidy space is essential. However, the idea of re-organizing your home yourself can seem daunting. To save you some stress – and the cost of hiring a professional organizer – we've gathered some of the best Amazon deals to help you step up your home organization game.

Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom and closets or want to get your entire space in shape, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home in 2024.

Best Deals on Containers and Kitchen Storage

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes home life easier. Tiered shelves are a great way to add height to your pantry organization while clear plastic bins allow for organized and easy access to your groceries.  A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. 

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top
2 Set Stackable Kitchen Counter Basket with Bamboo Top

These stackable bins are so cute with their bamboo lids and DIY chalk label and can hold your produce, snacks and more kitchen staples.

$46 $36

With Coupon

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome

SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome

If you're looking for a stationary condiment organizer, this SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer is perfect for any countertop or shelf.

$20 $13

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 4-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 

$27 $17

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2

Stack them, place them side by side or nest them — these shelves transform to fit your storage needs.

$30 $25

STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

Stackable clear organizer drawers are so versatile in your home. They can organize your bathroom counters, makeup and makeup tools, snacks in your pantry, office supplies and more. This set comes with two drawers.

$28 $24

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30 $25

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization tools.

$40 $29

SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 

$33 $23

Best Deals on Closet and Clothes Storage 

Worried about an avalanche of blankets and towels? Organize – and save room in – your bedroom by storing your heavy blankets and clothes in bins and bags. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out other smaller items. 

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)
Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)

These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game. 

$34 $28

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for swimwear and shorts that you won't need until summer.

$30 $20

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your bedding, bulky clothing, cushions and more. 

$32 $16

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids
punemi Under Bed Storage With Lids

Another easy way to maximize your storage space without breaking the bank.

$46 $35

Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Stay organized and declutter your room with this 4-tier shoe rack. 

$33 $24

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer
HOMIDEC 9-Cube Closet Organizer

This 9-cube storage organizer keeps clothes organized and accessible so you don't have to spend time searching through your closet. 

$45 $32

With Coupon

SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers (Set of 6)

SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers (Set of 6)
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers (Set of 6)

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16 $13

An over-the-door wire rack plus special hangers and hooks instantly adds more storage space in your closet.

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Improve your closet organization and save closet space with this 6-tiered hanging shelf organizer.

$18 $14

With Coupon

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers

HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers
HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers

Maximize closet space with these clothes hangers that can hold up to 10 clothing items.

$20 $12

With Coupon

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight. 

$20 $10

SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

Say goodbye to the hassle of digging through your closet with this Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, featuring 24 pockets.

$14 $9

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

