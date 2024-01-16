Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances — Up to 40% off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 11:33 AM PST, January 16, 2024

From high-performance air fryers to durable cookware, shop the best Ninja deals at Amazon for easy cooking this winter.

As the winter chill takes hold and we're spending more time indoors, the air is filled with the delightful aromas of home-cooked delights. From soups and green bean casseroles to mocha lattes and espressos, the winter season ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you elevate your kitchen this winter and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Shop Ninja Deals

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. With various holiday festivities on the horizon, it's the perfect time to take advantage of discounts of up to 40% on Ninja's best-sellers.

Amazon's deals include standouts like Ninja's AF101 Air Fryer and Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven

Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven
Amazon

Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven

This air fryer pro makes cooking easier with it's 8 functions including the ability to not only Air Fry, but roast, bake, broil, dehydrate and more. 

$230 $170

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $100

Shop Now

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Ninja PB051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Master the art of creating delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and an array of coffeehouse-style drinks with Ninja's Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker, featuring a built-in, fold-away frother.

$130 $120

Shop Now

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle
Amazon

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

With this Ninja indoor smokeless grill there's no need to wait until warmer weather to get outside for a nice grilled burger or steak.

$140 $100

Shop Now

Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender

Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender
Amazon

Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender

A portable blender that's perfect for an after workout smoothie while you're heading home from the gym.

$60 $55

Shop Now

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

Serious pizza eaters will appreciate the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven that allows users to craft delicious pies at home.

$400 $349

Shop Now

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven
Amazon

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

The Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 works as a smart oven, air fryer and a lot of other countertop appliances. Thanks to its smart thermometer, this smart oven essentially cooks your meal for you. Thanks to the surround convection technology, your dinner is evenly cooked.

$330 $250

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $126

Shop Now

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System
Amazon

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. 

$180 $150

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Turn almost anything into ice cream and frozen drinks with the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami Deluxe.

$250 $212

Shop Now

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
Amazon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Plus Blender.

$120 $89

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

