The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes: Save Up to 45% on Best-Selling Styles

By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:31 AM PDT, September 9, 2024

Score the best deals on Skechers running and walking shoes for the whole family.

With fall on the horizon, it's the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection with comfortable yet stylish additions. Luckily for your pockets, Amazon is rolling out deals on beloved Skechers shoes to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes for the crisp days ahead. 

Shop Skechers on Amazon

Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling long shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. From cozy slip-ons to classic lace-ups, you'll find a plethora of options that will seamlessly enhance your wardrobe, all available at incredible prices.

Whether you're in search of comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with Amazon's Skechers deals. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids.

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker, these shoes are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working long shifts.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker

A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. 

$75 $56

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes, you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Hands Free Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker

Crafted with a mesh upper and lightweight midsole cushioning, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. 

$80 $64

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Men

Skechers Men's Elite Flex Hartnell Trainers

Skechers Men's Elite Flex Hartnell Trainers
Amazon

Skechers Men's Elite Flex Hartnell Trainers

Experience enhanced comfort and stability when wearing these Skechers trainers. 

$84 $56

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Sneaker

Skechers Men's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Sneaker

Stride along the path in surefooted comfort and eco-friendly style with these Skechers running shoes. Lightweight, responsive  ULTRA LIGHT midsole cushioning helps keeo you comfortable along the way.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex-Athletic Slip-on Casual Walking Shoes

Step into these slip-on sneakers, featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Goga Mat for maximum support and cushioning.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins

With its textured fabric upper and responsive Ultra Go cushioning, the Skechers Gowalk Flex Hands Free Slip-ins offer a casual style that complements any outfit. 

$75 $60

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Slip-ins-Athletic Sneaker

With a flexible slip-on front and heel pillow that securely cradles your foot, these Skechers Men's Max Cushioning sneakers are sure to elevate your performance.

$105 $58

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-All Things S Sneaker

These speckled Ultra Flex 3.0 sneakers are crafted with ombre glitter spray and a polyurethane sole, combining fashion and comfort.

$57 $43

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec II - Zovrix

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec II - Zovrix
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec II - Zovrix

Designed with athletic mesh and a synthetic upper, these lightweight sneakers are not only comfy but totally cool for your little one.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Jumpsters 2.0 Blurred Dream Sneakers

Skechers Girl's Jumpsters 2.0 Blurred Dream Sneakers
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Jumpsters 2.0 Blurred Dream Sneakers

No matter the adventure your little one embarks on, these Jumpsters 2.0 Blurred Dream sneakers offer both waterproof protection and comfort.

$45 $38

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex 3.0-Triple Pointz Sneaker

These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  

$50 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish look. 

$55 $42

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: