The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On the Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $27

Skechers
Skechers
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:54 AM PDT, September 5, 2023

Get a great deal on Skechers walking shoes and sneakers for the whole family with these Amazon deals.

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

A cute and comfy, breathable sneaker for casual outfits with cushioning support. This footwear favorite's neutral color is wearable all year round.

$55 $53

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.

$75 $43

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker

A classic white sneaker is always a go-to. Grab this one from Skechers while its on sale.

$74 $57

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $26

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase of the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.

$45 $30

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Men

Skechers Men's Moreno

Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon

Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with an Amazon Prime membership.

$70 $51

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon

Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. You can get 2-day delivery on this Amazon bestseller with an Amazon Prime membership.

$74 $56

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65 $49

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker

The perfect back to school kicks, these sneakers can go with any outfit.

$52 $38

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60 $44

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59 $50

Shop Now

Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0

Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Amazon

Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0

Back-to-school shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this colorful running shoe.

$55 $45

Shop Now

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish summer look. 

$55 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

