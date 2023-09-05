Get a great deal on Skechers walking shoes and sneakers for the whole family with these Amazon deals.
The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Women
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
A cute and comfy, breathable sneaker for casual outfits with cushioning support. This footwear favorite's neutral color is wearable all year round.
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
A lightweight and well ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.
Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
A classic white sneaker is always a go-to. Grab this one from Skechers while its on sale.
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase of the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.
The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Men
Skechers Men's Moreno
We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller.
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with an Amazon Prime membership.
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. You can get 2-day delivery on this Amazon bestseller with an Amazon Prime membership.
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Kids
Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker
The perfect back to school kicks, these sneakers can go with any outfit.
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play.
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Back-to-school shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this colorful running shoe.
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish summer look.
