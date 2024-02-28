Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals to Refresh Your Bedding for Spring: Save on Luxury Sheets, Pillows, Comforters and More

Updated: 2:22 PM PST, February 28, 2024

Sleep better this spring when you upgrade your bedding ahead of the new season. Shop these can't-miss Amazon bedding deals.

With spring almost here, these Amazon deals are helping us get ahead start on spring cleaning and upgrading our bedding for the new season. A new mattress is a great start, but if you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that gives a hotel feel at home. 

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. And with these Amazon deals happening right now, you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now. From 100% organic cotton sheets to goose feather pillows, shop the best Amazon deals ahead of spring right now.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount. 

To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon deals for a bedroom refresh. But don't sleep — shop our top bedding picks below.

Best Amazon Deals on Blankets and Comforters 

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50 $26

Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Amazon

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$110 $55

With Coupon

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep her warm and cozy in the cooler months.

$147 $99

Shop Now

Clothknow White Comforter

Clothknow White Comforter
Amazon

Clothknow White Comforter

Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now.

$150 $65

Shop Now

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Amazon

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams. 

$56 $50

Shop Now

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Amazon

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$80 $48

Shop Now

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
Amazon

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.

$57 $31

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$112 $86

Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$36 $20

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Sheets

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.

$51 $33

Shop Now

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set
Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

With over 127,000 five-star reviews, these highly-rated bed sheets are comfortable and soft. 

$53 $35

Shop Now

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set

If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set
Amazon

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

This organic cotton sheets set is carefully designed to feel very gentle against your skin. Cool and crisp to the touch, the lightweight collection also keeps you cool.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set
Amazon

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set

This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. 

$80 $47

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Pillows

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow
Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Experience luxury with this Goose Feather pillow featuring an organic percale cover.

$53 $21

With Coupon

Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These top-rated pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$30 $21

With Coupon

Shop Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Rest your head on this set of two standard-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows. 

$60 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam
Amazon

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam

Never worry about flat pillows with this memory foam filled pillow. 

$37 $31

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$33 $25

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

