The Best Amazon Easter Gifts for Everyone: Shop Easter Bunny-Approved Presents for Kids and Adults

The Best Easter Gifts at Amazon Ahead Of Easter Sunday 2024
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:58 AM PST, March 1, 2024

From traditional baskets and unexpected seasonal selections, we've rounded up the best Easter presents on Amazon.

Easter Sunday, March 31, will be here before we know it.  With just a month to go, it's never too early to get a hop on your Easter gift shopping and we've found some eggs-cellent ideas—all of which are available at Amazon.

Shop Amazon Easter Gifts

If you're looking for additions to the kids' Easter baskets or prefer stellar stand-alone ideas, Amazon has you covered. From holiday-themed bath bombs to pastel coffee mugs with painted bunnies and festive LEGO kits to gardening sets for spring, there's something for everyone this Easter. Our curated Easter gift list will put a smile on the faces of your little ones, as well as the older friends and family you celebrate with. 

Whether you're searching for a simple Easter activity to keep kids busy or a gourmet Easter gift basket for the whole family to snack on, there are tons of options to shop at Amazon. Keep scrolling to find a little something for every family member's Easter basket below. 

Caramella Bubble Bunny Slippers

Caramella Bubble Bunny Slippers

Offered in six colors, you'll want to slip your toes into these bunny slippers long after Easter.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set

Keep the kiddos busy with this LEGO set that can build three different animals, including a festive bunny.

$20 $16

M&M'S Pre-Designed Unicorn Printed Milk Chocolate Candy

M&M'S Pre-Designed Unicorn Printed Milk Chocolate Candy

Fill your Easter eggs with these pastel M&Ms featuring unicorns and stars.

Bico Vintage Floral Bunny Ceramic Mugs

Bico Vintage Floral Bunny Ceramic Mugs

These adorable mugs will dazzle in a basket or paired with sweet treats and a bag of tea, plus you can keep one for yourself.

Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal

Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal

Can't decide on what you want to get for the remaining Easter basket stuffer? This Easter-egg-themed Amazon gift card will do the trick.

$15 and up

Personalized Planet Easter Egg Basket with Handle and Custom Name

Personalized Planet Easter Egg Basket with Handle and Custom Name

Fill this adorable custom Easter basket with candy-filled Easter eggs and other small gifts. 

Dan&Darci Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit

Dan&Darci Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit

If you know a kid, teenager or even an adult who loves gardening, this gardening kit is the perfect way to start their spring flower bed this Easter. The kit includes everything they need to decorate the flower pots, as well as marigold, cosmos and zinnia flower seeds.

$35 $25

With coupon

Color & Frame Easter Coloring Book

Color & Frame Easter Coloring Book

This Easter coloring book with 31 themed images offers the perfect activity to keep kids and teens busy. 

$8 $7

Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit

Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit

The Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit is the perfect alternative to chalk eggs and slime-filled Easter eggs for any kid who's obsessed with dinosaurs.

$17 $15

With coupon

Lovepop Boppy and the Great Easter Egg Hunt Adventure Box

Lovepop Boppy and the Great Easter Egg Hunt Adventure Box

This pseudo-Easter advent calendar is an engaging gift to add to your kid's Easter basket. As they open up each compartment, they unlock new pieces to the story and characters.

Joyin Basket With Original Style Easter Basket Stuffers

Joyin Basket With Original Style Easter Basket Stuffers

This plush Easter basket comes stuffed with cuddly Easter bunnies, a springtime frog, a chick and more. It's the perfect gift for your toddler or baby.

$28 $21

Nice Dream Bunny Night Light

Nice Dream Bunny Night Light

Your kids will enjoy this bunny night light well beyond Easter. It has eight different colors to choose from and a remote control.

Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs 18-Pack

Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs 18-Pack

Chalk eggs are great Easter basket stuffers. Add them to all your nieces' and nephews' baskets and watch them create some fun sidewalk art after Easter brunch.

Easter Basket for Kids and Adults

Easter Basket for Kids and Adults

Wish your partner or kids a very happy Easter with this gift basket. It includes 45 different treats and snacks.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Family Spring Toy Basket

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Family Spring Toy Basket

This toy set by Hatchimals is an Easter basket and basket stuffers in one product. The spring basket includes six different eggs filled with surprise characters.

Easter Bunny Cotton Candy

Easter Bunny Cotton Candy

Add a sweet treat to any Easter basket this year with this adorably funny bag of yum.

Mud Pie Blue Easter Bath Bombs

Mud Pie Blue Easter Bath Bombs

These scented bath bombs, shaped like a carrot and bunny, are ideal for the loved one who needs a little self care.

Stephen Joseph Bead Boutique Bunny

Stephen Joseph Bead Boutique Bunny

Create beautiful Easter bracelets with the whole family using this charming bead kit.

$21 $16

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

