The Best Amazon iRobot Roomba Deals: Save Up to 41% on Top-Rated Robot Vacuums

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:53 PM PST, December 12, 2023

Shop Amazon's must-see robot vacuums deals on iRobot Roombas before the holidays arrive.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$269 $160

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$275 $215

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

$400 $349

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

$350 $280

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

$550 $349

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it's easier than ever to find the best robot vacuum deals — if you know where to look, of course. Right now, Amazon has an excellent selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to get your home in pristine condition before family arrives. 

If it's time to step up your cleaning game or you're looking to gift someone with an innovative upgrade, iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there. You can score up to 41% off these top-rated cleaning appliances with Amazon's holiday deals, saving hundreds on premium models.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums to get your floors clean without lifting a finger. 

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $160

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $215

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $349

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google-Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.

$350 $280

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.

$550 $349

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its Vacuum Bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $499

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time. 

$979 $699

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

