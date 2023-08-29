Labor Day 2023 is fast approaching on September 4. With the holiday weekend comes some of the year's best appliance sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and more to make your home upgrades more wallet-friendly than ever. Now's the perfect time to give your home the refresh it deserves with new appliances.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that will make cleaning your floors a breeze, we suggest checking out Amazon's Labor Day sale. Right now, you can save hundreds on kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Big-name brands like Ninja, GE, Dyson, KitchenAid and more are currently up to 70% off during Amazon's end-of-summer sale event. Everything from viral nugget ice makers and air fryers to cordless vacuums is currently majorly marked down for the three-day weekend.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day appliance deals to shop from Amazon's sale today.

Best Amazon Labor Day Coffee Maker Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces. $209 $121 Shop Now

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful single cup of coffee. $170 $139 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. It uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results, including the perfect amount of cream for large coffee cups. $200 $140 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Blender Deals

Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender Amazon Nutri Ninja Personal and Countertop Blender The Nutri Ninja Blade Assembly pulverizes whole fruits and vegetables for Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction. Blend personalized smoothies and juices directly in the Nutri Ninja Cup, attach the lid, and enjoy on the go. $250 $198 Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $550 $454 Shop Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender Amazon Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. $550 $399 Shop Now

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender Amazon Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. $550 $450 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Air Fryer Deals

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. $120 $77 Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer Amazon Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes. $200 $130 Shop Now

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Amazon DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air fried foods with this countertop appliance. $100 $59 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven Cook leftovers to perfection in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in just a few minutes. $170 $130 Shop Now

Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Amazon Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart. $130 $100 Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner. $230 $170 Shop Now

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer Short on counter space? That's no problem with Ninja's Mini Air Fryer which features a 2-qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals. $80 $60 Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry Save over 20% on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to 6 steaks at once, virtually smoke free. It even transforms into an air fryer. $300 $230 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Air Purifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan Amazon Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan Just in time for the cooler months ahead, Dyson purifiers have powerful Air Multiplier technology to purify and heat the whole room. $750 $600 Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan The Dyson TP07 smart air purifier and fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. It’s engineered with two phases of purification so what goes inside stays inside. $650 $499 Shop Now

GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier Amazon GermGuardian AC5250PT 3-in-1 Air Purifier The GermGuardian AC5250PT gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light. UV-C light is a powerful disinfectant, so you can trust GermGuardian will take care of protecting the air in your home. $265 $130 Shop Now

BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier Amazon BISSELL air180 Home Air Purifier Suitable for the living room, the air purifier removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from wildfires, cooking, and smoking. $180 $106 Shop Now

LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Amazon LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan The LG AeroTower purifies spaces up to 818 sq. ft. and looks stylish while doing so. You can choose from 10 different fan speeds and 3 airflow options. The UVNano LED provides an extra layer of protection against harmful particles in the air. $550 $456 Shop Now

Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier Amazon Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier This Shark 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 1,000 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.98% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles. $450 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on your needs for the day. Add this fan to your smart home by connecting to Amazon Alexa and the Dyson app. $520 $460 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cut down on their chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming for the new grad whose juggling their first full-time job. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $179 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. $500 $350 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cut down on your chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming while you focus on other things. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons. $350 $249 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris. $1,000 $650 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. $550 $399 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Cordless Vacuum Deals

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces. $180 $141 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. $1,000 $698 Shop Now

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum Save on Shark's ultra-lightweight vacuum. With DuoClean PowerFins, you'll get continuous contact with all surfaces, digging deep into carpets, directly engaging hard floors, and picking up more dirt in every pass. $500 $409 Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles. $750 $620 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: