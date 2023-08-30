18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Your bed should be a spot you look forward to diving into at the end of a long day and with the right bedding upgrades, it's easier than you'd imagine.

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. You also don't necessarily have to wait for a big shopping holiday — like Labor Day — to save on quality bedding. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now.

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount.

To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best deals on bedding at Amazon. Shop our top picks below.

Clothknow White Comforter Amazon Clothknow White Comforter Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now. $150 $76 Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set Amazon Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. $80 $45 Shop Now

Janzaa Queen Comforter Set Amazon Janzaa Queen Comforter Set This set includes a queen comforter and two pillowcases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, delivering a refreshing wake-up experience. $71 $50 Shop Now

Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping With over 8,500 4.3 star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night. $60 $30 Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. With Coupon $40 $19 Shop Now

AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set Amazon AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases. $45 $35 Shop Now

BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference. with coupon $200 $160 Shop Now

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set Amazon Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams. $56 $47 Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket Amazon Easeland Cooling Blanket Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. with coupon $36 $30 Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. With Coupon $113 $86 Shop Now

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket Amazon Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights. $57 $34 Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter Amazon Bedsure Goose Down Comforter Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. with coupon $169 $85 Shop Now

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set Amazon Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes. $48 $35 Shop Now

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set Amazon CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options. with coupon $50 $30 Shop Now

Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set Amazon Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat top sheet and two pillowcases. With Coupon $70 $62 Shop Now

Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set Amazon Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set Sometimes a new comforter is all your need to complete your room's look. This cotton comforter and sham set from Urban Habitat is adorable yet sophisticated. $155 $106 Shop Now

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover Amazon Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors. $80 $57 Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Amazon Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows These pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body. $33 $28 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: