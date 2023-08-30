Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Vitamix Deals: Save Up to 30% on Highly-Rated Blenders and Containers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Vitamix Deals
Vitamix
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:09 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Upgrade your kitchen with these Vitamix blender deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon's Labor Day Sale is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving.  Ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon is offering tons of Labor Day deals on top-rated Vitamix models to refresh your kitchen tools and appliances for the seasons ahead.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining for the seasons to come. 

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550 $399

Shop Now

Amazon has can't-miss deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now. 

Vitamix ONE Blender

Vitamix ONE Blender
Amazon

Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more.

$250 $229

Shop Now

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$550 $450

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save 17% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550 $455

Shop Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian

Vitamix E310 Explorian
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian

The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups or blend any frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.

$350 $330

Shop Now

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$630 $568

Shop Now

Vitamix A2500 Blender

Vitamix A2500 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A2500 Blender

Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now on sale at Amazon's Labor Day sale.

$550 $520

Shop Now

Vitamix Immersion

Vitamix Immersion
Vitamix

Vitamix Immersion

Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.

$150 $125

Shop Now

Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.

Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Amazon

Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.

Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches. 

$149 $112

Shop Now

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

Vitamix 48 oz. Container
Amazon

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It is perfect for crafting cocktails this summer. 

$165 $149

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend: Apple, Dyson, Yeti and More

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend: Apple, Dyson, Yeti and More

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023: Save Up to 70% On Kitchen Upgrades, Vacuums and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023: Save Up to 70% On Kitchen Upgrades, Vacuums and More

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers — Up to 40% Off Now

Home

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Makers — Up to 40% Off Now

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

15 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 35% on iRobot Roomba Vacuums at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on iRobot Roomba Vacuums at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 43% On Instant Brands' Best Kitchen Appliances at Amazon Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% On Instant Brands' Best Kitchen Appliances at Amazon Labor Day Sale

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock at Amazon

Home

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock at Amazon

Top-Selling Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale at Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Top-Selling Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale at Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

The Best Ice Cream Makers to Beat the Heat This Summer

Best Lists

The Best Ice Cream Makers to Beat the Heat This Summer

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store to Shop Now

The Best Espresso Machine Deals from Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Espresso Machine Deals from Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

Tags: