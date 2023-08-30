Upgrade your kitchen with these Vitamix blender deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale.
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon's Labor Day Sale is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon is offering tons of Labor Day deals on top-rated Vitamix models to refresh your kitchen tools and appliances for the seasons ahead.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
The A3300 Ascent Series Blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining for the seasons to come.
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
Amazon has can't-miss deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop now.
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more.
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save 17% on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix E310 Explorian
The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups or blend any frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix A2500 Blender
Vitamix A2500 Blender
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now on sale at Amazon's Labor Day sale.
Vitamix Immersion
Vitamix Immersion
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Vitamix 15842 Container, 32 Oz.
Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches.
Vitamix 48 oz. Container
Vitamix 48 oz. Container
This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It is perfect for crafting cocktails this summer.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend: Apple, Dyson, Yeti and More
Sales & Deals