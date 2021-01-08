The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Leggings

Amazon's New Year, New You deals are underway! 2021 is finally here and a New Year is always a good time for a new start. Many people are beginning their New Year's resolutions (or goals, if they don't believe in the resolution thing) -- typically around health and fitness. As the winter holidays just passed, this is the perfect time to grab major deals on your favorite leggings. The biggest shopping days of the year might have passed, but Amazon's New Year, New You guide is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes, and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings.

A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Whether you're looking for a juicer or a smart speaker, the best Amazon New Year, New You deals are still offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more that will give you savings as good as Black Friday deals.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

The best Amazon New Year New You Deals are still coming with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the New Year and tackle those New Years resolutions and goals. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone to do your holiday shopping.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Shop all Amazon leggings deals for their New Year New You sale.

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala Amazon Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Colorfulkoala These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $22.99 at Amazon

Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights adidas Amazon Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights adidas A high-rise body hugging legging by adidas that features a small inner pocket. These 3-stripe high-rise leggings is a must-buy. They were designed for those on an intense workout as it keeps you dry while managing moisture. REGULARLY $50 $30.44 at Amazon

Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS Amazon Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets OUGESS No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles. REGULARLY $22.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF Amazon Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry. $30.99 at Amazon

Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints --Black, Forest Green, and Red. REGULARLY $140.00 $89.26 at Amazon

High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Amazon High Waisted Compression Legging Shapermint Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. Save 5% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $29.99 at Amazon

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas Amazon Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas These classic adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. These Adidas Original 3-Stripes Tights are mid-rise and made from cotton. REGULARLY $40 $35.44 at Amazon

Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka Amazon Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Oalka These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday season! REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Seamless Leggings HUE Amazon Seamless Leggings HUE If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $17.85 and up at Amazon

Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Core 10 Amazon Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Core 10 Built for the yoga studio and beyond these Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Leggings features a stylish scallop trim detail at waistband and ankle. These leggings come in seven different colors, too! REGULARLY $49 $41.40 at Amazon

Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE Amazon Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings AURIQUE These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Pink Dusty Pink (pictured above). REGULARLY $25 $25.90 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Save on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35

The Best Fitness Tracker of 2021 -- Apple Watches, Fitbits, Galaxy Fit and More

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

New Year, New You: 47% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Sneakers -- Adidas, Puma, & More

The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home

New Year, New You: The Best Amazon Deals on Select NuFace Devices

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garm

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Sale

Oprah’s Favorite Things: The Fashion Gift Guide

The Walmart Holiday Sale Is Still Going Strong: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Best Holiday Deals: Best Sales at Walmart Amazon, Nordstrom, Coach, Macy's, Target & More

Nordstrom Holiday Deals -- Best Sales on UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Hunter, Bony Levy and More

The Girls on Tiktok Are DIY-ing These $10 Walmart Jeans

Celeb-Approved Leggings Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber Wear