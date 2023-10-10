Fall is here before we know it, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering incredible deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you prepare for the new season.

While fall temperatures are nowhere in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming fall, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and upgrade your wardrobe for fall with the best Prime Day UGG deals at Amazon.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $110 Shop Now

UGG Neumel Boot Amazon UGG Neumel Boot The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out. $140 $92 Shop Now

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Slippers

UGG Super Fluff Slipper Amazon UGG Super Fluff Slipper You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses. $120 $55 Shop Now

