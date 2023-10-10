Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots: Save up to 50% on UGG Boots and Slippers for Fall 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UGG Winter Deals
UGG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:50 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Shop the best Amazon deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers to prepare you for the fall season.

Fall is here before we know it, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering incredible deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you prepare for the new season.

While fall temperatures are nowhere in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming fall, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and upgrade your wardrobe for fall with the best Prime Day UGG deals at Amazon.

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $80

Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II
Amazon

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II

Get in and out of this classic UGG boot in a snap. Or, rather, in a zip!

$170 $110

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Keep it cozy in a pair of faux fur-covered boots.

$100 $41

Shop Now

UGG Neumel Boot

UGG Neumel Boot
Amazon

UGG Neumel Boot

The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.

$140 $92

Shop Now

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot

A zipper on the Bailey Classic boot makes it easy and convenient to slip in and out of your boots.

$180 $147

Shop Now

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Slippers

UGG Super Fluff Slipper

UGG Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon

UGG Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120 $55

Shop Now

UGG Women's Ansley Slipper

UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Ansley Slipper

If you prefer a simpler silhouette, try the Ansley slipper.

$100 $56

Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

An outdoor slipper upgraded to have lightweight puff uppers thats warm yet breathable.

$110 $90

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Cozy up with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.

$65 $55

Shop Now

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper

These fun cheetah print Cozetta Curly Spotty Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly fall days.

$110 $75

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop for Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop for Amazon's October Prime Day

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Blemish Treatment Jennifer Aniston Uses Is Only $12 for Prime Day

Martha Stewart Housewares: Save Up to 52% During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Martha Stewart Housewares: Save Up to 52% During October Prime Day

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are Up to 40% Off for Prime Day

Beauty & Wellness

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are Up to 40% Off for Prime Day

Save Up to 41% on Bowflex Fitness Equipment at Amazon's Oct. Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 41% on Bowflex Fitness Equipment at Amazon's Oct. Prime Day

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals

Tags: