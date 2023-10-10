Shop the best Amazon deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers to prepare you for the fall season.
Fall is here before we know it, and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is offering incredible deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you prepare for the new season.
While fall temperatures are nowhere in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.
To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming fall, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and upgrade your wardrobe for fall with the best Prime Day UGG deals at Amazon.
The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II
Get in and out of this classic UGG boot in a snap. Or, rather, in a zip!
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot
Keep it cozy in a pair of faux fur-covered boots.
UGG Neumel Boot
The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.
UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot
A zipper on the Bailey Classic boot makes it easy and convenient to slip in and out of your boots.
The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Slippers
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
If you prefer a simpler silhouette, try the Ansley slipper.
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
An outdoor slipper upgraded to have lightweight puff uppers thats warm yet breathable.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Cozy up with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.
UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper
These fun cheetah print Cozetta Curly Spotty Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly fall days.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
