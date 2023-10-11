Home

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Keurig Deals: Save Up to 50% on Top-Rated Coffee Makers

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:54 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Start your mornings with coffee from one of Keurig's single-serve brewers on sale during October Prime Day.

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room. It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale during October Prime Day.

Amazon's huge October Prime Day event concludes at midnight tonight, so you won't want to miss out on these savings on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need a cup of iced coffee before working from home or heading off to class, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals currently available on Amazon.

Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Compact coffee maker, which is on sale right now along with the popular Keurig K-Mini and K-Elite. These powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

If you’re a coffee lover, you won’t want to pass up these discounts on Keurig coffee makers — now up to 50% off. Ahead, shop all of the best Keurig deals available during Amazon's second Prime Day sale. 

The Best Prime Day Keurig Deals to Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. 

$100 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190 $95

Shop Now

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Get 40% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker at Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Duo Plus is the perfect small appliance for coffee lovers. The coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your hot coffee warm for up to 2 hours. 

$230 $133

Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale during October Prime Day. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $99

Shop Now

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience. 

$170 $138

Shop Now

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker

Keurig's K-Cafe SMART features WiFi enabled BrewID technology to recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings. 

$250 $225

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: