Presidents' Day will be here in two weeks marking the first time in a new year when you can save big on a number of items. While we’re heading towards the holiday weekend, the best Presidents' Day sales are already in full swing—if you know where to look.

This year, Presidents' Day will fall on Monday, February 19 and we're keeping an eye on Amazon for savings on everything from Apple products to kitchen appliances and luxury skincare. During this after-Christmas season, retailers hope to clear out inventory, making it the perfect time to stock up on everyday essentials at a steep discount. Much like other major holidays, Amazon's Presidents' Day sales are starting to become available early.

While President's Day is best known for tons of can’t-miss home and furniture sales, including those Presidents' Day mattress deals, Amazon is marking down plenty of products from top brands across every category imaginable. Some of the top early Presidents' Day deals we're seeing on Amazon include 4K TVs, Shark vacuums, Apple AirTags, and even Chanel perfume.

Ahead, shop the best early Presidents' Day deals on Amazon, and be sure to check back here for more finds as we get closer to the holiday.

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Tech

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle. $518 $409 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Amazon Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Save $100 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. $499 $399 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $190 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Home and Furniture

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk Amazon Flexispot Electric Standing Desk The ergonomic and spacious 48” x 30” desk offers a roomy setup for two monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and take on the work day. $300 $180 With Coupon Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Amazon Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $600 $559 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $210 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Mattresses

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $659 Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer. $1,495 $1,271 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Luggage

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Clothing

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT: