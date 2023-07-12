Now that we're nearly halfway through July, you might be thinking about getting away from all the noise and spending quiet, peaceful nights under the stars. Before you go camping, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. With Amazon Prime Day happening until the end of the day today, there are tons of early deals to save on everything you need for your upcoming summer adventures.

For just a few more hours, the best Prime Day camping gear deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 48% on numerous camping essentials.

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort.

Ahead, upgrade your outdoor gear and check out the 10 best Prime Day deals on Coleman camping equipment that are not to be missed.

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent Amazon Coleman Sundome Camping Tent Amazon's #1 best-selling tent is on sale for Prime Day. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation. $90 $53 Shop Now

Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup Amazon Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup The roomy interior fits up to 10 people while the double-thick fabric stands up to the elements season after season. When it's time to head home, the tent easily fits into the included carry bag, which also expands with a rip-strip for extra storage space. $350 $249 Shop Now

Coleman Airbed Cot Amazon Coleman Airbed Cot The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. $160 $112 Shop Now

Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove Amazon Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove When you’re looking for a compact stove to take on the trail, pack the Coleman Bottle Top Propane Stove. The cooking surface fits an 8-in. pan above a fully adjustable burner that delivers up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power. $40 $28 Shop Now

Coleman Converta Folding Cot Amazon Coleman Converta Folding Cot Get 25% off a convertible folding cot ideal for camping or relaxing outdoors. This Coleman model seamlessly adjusts with 4 back positions and 2 foot positions. $60 $53 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

