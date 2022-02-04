The Best Apple Deals Available Right Now: Save $100 on AirPods Max and $60 on Apple Watch Series 7
Have you been eyeing the Apple product of your dreams? Good news -- there are sales at all your favorite retailers to explore on the latest models of Apple products. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on multiple models, including 20% off one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.
The AirPods 3 are also discounted and feature a new design that resembles the popular AirPods Pro with shorter stems. This time, you're getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience plus a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.
Other products like MacBooks and Apple Watches rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's signature savings are in full effect. Today, Amazon has a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 on sale. Both the GPS and cellular models are available in five colors. If you're feeling fully stocked on Apple products, don't worry, either. We have tons of tech for you to add to your gadget collection. Everything from laptop charging backpacks to self-emptying vacuums are now on sale.
Below, shop more of the best Apple AirPods deals you don’t want to miss.
Best iPad Deals:
Best MacBook and Apple Watch Deals:
Best Apple TV Deal:
Best Mac Mini Deals:
More Tech Deals:
