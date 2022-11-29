The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop Now and Save On Pre-Lit Holiday Decor
December is just a couple days away, making now the time to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like last year, supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees, but artificial Christmas trees are a great way to save money year after year. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles.
To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — we've rounded up the best deals on artificial Christmas trees currently available at Amazon and Wayfair. Because they last for many seasons, artificial Christmas trees can be investments, so now's the best time to save money on one. From pre-lit options to Christmas trees that you can light and decorate completely yourself, get a deal on your festive home decor before the holidays arrive.
Whether you prefer a traditional faux tree or a more modern offering like an all-white Christmas tree, you're bound to find your living room's dream centerpiece this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered the best artificial Christmas tree that not only look real, but are also on sale now.
Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals to Shop Now
Forget cleaning up pine needles this holiday season! This faux fir tree features lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes.
No extra lights needed: this Christmas tree comes pre-lit with 200 incandescent lights that make setting up your tree a breeze.
Pre-strung with 600 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out, this three section tree features hinged branches for ease of assembly. Also included is a sturdy folding metal tree stand.
This Bayberry spruce tree features a through-the-pole lighting system that eliminates the need for connecting multiple light strings. Also featured is Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism.
Brightening your home with holiday cheer, this tree features integrated LED lights that can change from warm white to multicolor so you can mix up the look as it suits you.
This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.
This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles.
Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 9-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
White Christmas trees are here to stay, so if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, now is the perfect time to get one.
If you are limited with space or simply looking for a less-traditional tree, this slim pre-lit christmas tree might be what you need.
Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree when this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.
Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and wine Advent calendars.
