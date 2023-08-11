The Best Back-to-School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and More Ahead of Labor Day
While it feels like summer just started, school will be in session before we know it and now is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school tech essentials. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has early Labor Day Apple deals on everything you need to take on the new school year.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from a MacBook at its lowest price ever to iPads, AirTags, Apple Watches and more. Labor Day is less than a month away and the weekend ushers in major savings on big-ticket items. You can snap up Apple tech for less with early holiday deals available now.
Below, we've rounded up all the best Apple deals on the hottest gadgets. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, so we recommend adding these back-to-school steals to your cart, stat.
The Best AirPods Deals
Whether you're studying in the library, listening to an audiobook or relaxing after class, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
The Best Apple AirTag Deal
If you often lose your wallet or leave your backpack behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
The Best MacBook Deals
Right now, Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The 13-inch laptop features up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for homework and studying.
The Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
Save $100 on the latest Apple iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and with a brilliant display, be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.
Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls, and you can attach your Apple smart keyboard for easier typing.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
The Best Apple Watch Deals
The perfect parting gift for college kids, Apple Watches can help students feel more connected to their family and friends back home while also keeping track of their health habits.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away, perfect for campus safety.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you active, healthy, and safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.
The Best Apple Accessories Deals
From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories that will fit comfortably in your backpack.
With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.
The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more.
You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging.
It's always a good idea to stock up on extra chargers ahead of the new school year. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.
