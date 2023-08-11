While it feels like summer just started, school will be in session before we know it and now is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school tech essentials. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has early Labor Day Apple deals on everything you need to take on the new school year.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from a MacBook at its lowest price ever to iPads, AirTags, Apple Watches and more. Labor Day is less than a month away and the weekend ushers in major savings on big-ticket items. You can snap up Apple tech for less with early holiday deals available now.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Apple deals on the hottest gadgets. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, so we recommend adding these back-to-school steals to your cart, stat.

The Best AirPods Deals

Whether you're studying in the library, listening to an audiobook or relaxing after class, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

The Best Apple AirTag Deal

If you often lose your wallet or leave your backpack behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

The Best MacBook Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The 13-inch laptop features up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $1,000 $750 Shop Now

The Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

The Best Apple Watch Deals

The perfect parting gift for college kids, Apple Watches can help students feel more connected to their family and friends back home while also keeping track of their health habits.

Apple Watch Ultra Amazon Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away, perfect for campus safety. $779 $649 Shop Now

The Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories that will fit comfortably in your backpack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $90 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

