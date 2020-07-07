Shopping

The Best Back-to-School Gear for Remote Learning

Distance learning is the new reality for most students as the country continues to follow coronavirus precautions. This means homes have turned into classrooms as kids, teens and adults of all levels are turning to online, virtual lessons. 

Nevertheless, school must go on, which means students still need new supplies, accessories and tech to help enhance learning and keep themselves organized. 

Whether you're a parent or a student, we've gathered a range of options from an art easel and laptop to a wireless earbuds and blue light glasses. 

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best back-to-school gear, ahead. 

Give the kids a designated spot for their virtual classes with this three-piece round table and chair set available on Wayfair. 

Kids 3 Piece Round Table and Chair Set
KidKraft Kids 3 Piece Round Table and Chair Set
This two-sided art easel features a chalkboard and magnetic, dry-erase whiteboard. It also comes with storage bins, alphabet magnets and paper roll.

Chelsea Double-Sided Storage Easel with Paper Roll & Magnets
Delta Children Chelsea Double-Sided Storage Easel with Paper Roll & Magnets
Keep the mind busy and challenged with KiwiCo's science and art projects. Choose from eight "crate" collections according to interest and age. 

Crate
KiwiCo Atlas Crate
Maintain clutter by storing all types of supplies in these colorful cups with caddy.

6-Cup Caddy
Essential Learning Sensational Classroom 6-Cup Caddy.jpg
Any new high school or college student will flourish with a new laptop that'll keep up with all the studies and projects. Gift the latest model of the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop. Available in gold, space gray and silver.

MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID
Jabra Elite wireless earbuds are so versatile. The in-ear buds securely stay on and deliver quality sound during any activity from long study sessions to intense workouts. 

Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
A fun, bright Hydro Flash water bottle encourages the student to get optimal daily intake of H2O. The TempShield protection keeps liquids hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
An adjustable standing desk with electric lift system. 

Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk, 48 x 24 Inches
SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk, 48 x 24 Inches
A stylish pair of blue light glasses that protect the eyes from feeling tired or strained after staring at a screen for hours. 

Felix
Warby Parker Felix
