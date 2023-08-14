The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 30% on Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, HP & More
Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up, which is why it's best not to save your checklist for the end of summer when you'll be fighting the clock to find discounts on all the essentials. If you need a new laptop for classes and homework assignments, Amazon's back-to-school sale is offering can't-miss deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on-the-go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, the best back-to-school laptop deals at Amazon have you covered for the start of the new school semester. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high quality video cameras.
Even if you're not heading back to school, now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Amazon's back-to-school offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best back-to-school laptop deals to shop right now.
Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Super slim and lightweight, easily transfer this laptop from school, work, and home. The high-tech speakers, microphone, camera, and screen make it perfect for video meetings and collaborating with others.
Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop with Amazon.
HP's Stream 14-inch Laptop features a thin, lightweight design, making it easy to stay productive and entertained while on the go.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Upgrade your laptop at a deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop. The Chromebook has built-in storage for offline access and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure automatic backups.
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Laptop features Full-HD IPS display, making it easy to watch and stream shows or videos with no distractions.
With dual core processors, you'll have impressive speeds that can keep up with streaming and gaming alike. The keyboard is also tilted for an ergonomic experience better for the hands.
