Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up, which is why it's best not to save your checklist for the end of summer when you'll be fighting the clock to find discounts on all the essentials. If you need a new laptop for classes and homework assignments, Amazon's back-to-school sale is offering can't-miss deals from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shop Deals on Laptops

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on-the-go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, the best back-to-school laptop deals at Amazon have you covered for the start of the new school semester. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high quality video cameras.

Even if you're not heading back to school, now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Amazon's back-to-school offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best back-to-school laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $1,000 $750 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,199 Shop Now

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Amazon HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity. $660 $447 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads & More

The 14 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales to Shop This Week

15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical

Save Up to $800 on Nolah Mattresses at This Back-to-School Sale

The 24 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 25% on Back-to-School Sleep Essentials at Casper's Sale

The Best Samsung Back-to-School TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

Shop the Best Deals on Back-to-School Essentials at Walmart

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals to Shop for College

The Stunning 5K Apple Studio Display Is $100 Off at Amazon Now