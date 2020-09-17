The Best Beach Hats
Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.
Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.
Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.
Shop ET Style's top picks.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Products For the Beach
Swimsuits at 70% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020
The Best Swimsuits for the Last Moments of Summer
The Best Bermuda Shorts For The End Of the Season
Shorts for the End of the Season
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Lizzo x Quay: The Second Sunglass Collection and Vote Mask