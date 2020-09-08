The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection

Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.

Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.

Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.

Shop ET Style's top picks.

Open Weave Panama Hat Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Open Weave Panama Hat Treasure & Bond $39 at Nordstrom

Whitney Hat Brixton Revolve Whitney Hat Brixton $65 at Revolve

Straw Visor Banana Republic Banana Republic Straw Visor Banana Republic REGULARLY $48 $28 at Banana Republic

